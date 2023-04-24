(G)I-DLE members dazzle in pink outfits in the first concept teaser for awaited comeback I Feel

(G)I-DLE returns with a new song 'Queencard'.

(G)I-DLE:

On April 24th, Cube Entertainment released the tracklist video and concept poster of the 6th mini album 'I Feel' through (G)I-DLE's official social media handles. The released track list video started from the image of the comeback poster released on the 18th, and attracted attention as a total of six episode titles were listed at the same time as clicking the 'Play Trailer' button.

I Feel:

First, the first teaser and the title song 'Queencard' followed by 'Allergy', 'Lucid', 'All night', 'Paradise' and 'Young Adult' were numbered in order. Each episode was introduced as a song on the 6th mini album, raising expectations for a comeback. The title song 'Queencard' is expected to show (G)I-DLE's musicality armed with strong colors this time as leader Soyeon participated in writing, composing and arranging the lyrics. In addition, members Minnie and Yugi will be listed on the songwriting and lyricist credits, and will meet the expectations of fans and listeners with a more colorful and unique composition. The concept poster for ‘I Feel’, which was released afterwards, featured all five (G)I-DLE members. The bright pink color and sparkling effect, the members showing the essence of Y2K fashion and poses, make you feel the atmosphere of the new album properly and catch the eye. It will be released on May 15th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

(G)I-DLE’s activities:

As of April 17th, the title song 'Nxde' of (G)I-DLE's 5th mini-album 'I love', released in October last year, has exceeded 200 million views on YouTube. The music video for ‘Nxde’ not only surpassed 24 million views in one day after it was released, but also proved its popularity by keeping the No. 1 spot in domestic popular videos every day. In addition, the number of views on YouTube exceeded 100 million views in 15 hours on the 17th day of release, breaking the record for the shortest period among 4th generation girl groups. This is (G)I-DLE's third music video with 200 million views following their debut song ‘LATATA’ and the title song ‘TOMBOY’ on their first regular album.

