Girls’ Generation’s YoonA renews contract with SM Entertainment for third time maintaining 17-year partnership

Girls' Generation's YoonA will continue her journey with her label SM Entertainment. Debuting with the popular girl group in 2007, she has been a dedicated artist under SM Entertainment for the past 17 years. Transitioning from an idol to an actress, YoonA is successfully making her mark in both industries.

YoonA renews her contract with SM Entertainment

In an exclusive report by Osen, it was revealed that Girls' Generation's YoonA has extended her partnership with SM Entertainment for the third time. Having been a part of SM Entertainment for a remarkable 17 years since her debut, both parties have chosen to renew their contract based on a foundation of trust and mutual belief.

On January 4, SM Entertainment officially announced the contract renewal with Lim YoonA (YoonA) for the third time, marking their enduring 17-year collaboration. Emphasizing the deep trust built over the years, SM Entertainment expressed their commitment to supporting YoonA, who has consistently held a prominent position since her debut and garnered significant affection. The statement also outlined their plans to offer full support to YoonA in her diverse endeavors, spanning the big screen, small screen, and stage, aiming to enhance her brilliance and further establish her as a globally influential artist. In conclusion, SM Entertainment extended gratitude to fans, urging them to continue showering Lim YoonA with love and anticipation.

More about YoonA

After a rigorous five-year training period, YoonA made her debut as a member of the girl group Girls' Generation (later its subgroup Girls' Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007. The group swiftly rose to fame, establishing itself as one of South Korea's best-selling artists and achieving recognition as the Nation's Girl Group, both within South Korea and globally.

Beyond her contributions to the group, YoonA delved into the space of television dramas, notably starring in You Are My Destiny (2008). This particular project marked a pivotal moment in her career, earning her the Best New Actress awards at both the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.



Despite the infrequency of Girls' Generation's activities, YoonA has remained active through her solo pursuits as an actress, participating in various high-profile K-Dramas and movies. Demonstrating her versatility, YoonA engaged in diverse endeavors, such as starring in the drama King the Land, releasing the digital single Knock, hosting the 2023 MBC Music Festival, and more throughout the year 2023. Additionally, she is set to kick off her fan meeting tour, YOONA FAN MEETING TOUR: YOONITE, starting January 6.

As she enters her 18th year in the entertainment industry in 2024, the singer/actress is anticipated to continue expanding her career as a multi-talented entertainer, all while enjoying the steadfast support of SM Entertainment.

