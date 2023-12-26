2023 Wrap-Up: From EXO to Girls’ Generation and more; VOTE for your favorite expected K-pop reunion of 2024

Witnessing multiple K-pop groups reunite, whether after a hiatus or making a comeback in general, is always a heartening and nostalgic experience for fans. Fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of several K-pop groups making comebacks/ reunions in 2024.

Expected K-pop reunions of 2024

1. EXO

On December 9, Baekhyun shared a photo on his Instagram story featuring all the members of EXO. EXO's leader, Suho, posted the same photo on his feed with the caption "Saranghaja," a term exclusive to their fandom and coined by Suho himself. This term is often shouted out by the members during awards or before activities as a form of mental encouragement.

The photo of the group together has sparked speculation about a potential reunion or the release of new content from the entire group. More recently, EXO-Ls received the news of Sehun, the youngest member of EXO, enlisting in the military. After reading Sehun's letter, fellow member Baekhyun posted a message to fans to uplift and cheer them up. This message could also hint at a possible reunion of the group in 2024, as most members are back.

2. Girls' Generation

Girls' Generation, also known as SNSD, is called The Nation's Girl Group in South Korea. In May 2022, SM Entertainment announced a full-group comeback for Girls' Generation to celebrate their fifteenth anniversary, marking the end of their five-year hiatus. To kick off the anniversary promotion, the group participated in an 8-episode reality show, Soshi TamTam, which premiered on JTBC in July.

Their seventh Korean-language studio album, Forever 1, was released in August 2022, reaching number two on the Circle Chart. In the same month, the group performed at the SM Town Live 2022 concert and hosted a sold-out special event titled Long Lasting Love in September 2022. With several members, including Jessica, expressing their desire to reunite as a complete group, the chances of a full-group comeback in 2024 are heightened.

3. 2NE1

2NE1's Sandara Park was featured as a guest on GOT7 member BamBam's YouTube series BamHouse. When asked about the 2NE1 members still using the fandom name BlackJack despite focusing on solo works, Sandara Park expressed that despite their individual paths, they will always be a part of the group. The conversation shifted to possible reunions and comebacks for the iconic girl group.

Sandara Park mentioned that discussions about reunions and comebacks happen frequently among herself and fellow members CL, Minzy, and Park Bom. Despite the challenges, she expressed her desire for a reunion and comeback with the group, hinting at the possibility of a 2024 reunion.

4. SISTAR19

On November 17, an official announcement revealed that SISTAR19, the beloved unit consisting of SISTAR members Hyolyn and Bora, is set to make a comeback in January 2024.

SISTAR19's return is noteworthy as it marks their first comeback in 11 years. The duo initially debuted with the chart-topping Ma Boy in 2011, and their last release before the hiatus was the 2013 single Gone Not Around Any Longer.

5. MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO made their debut with the EP Hello under RBW on June 18, 2014, featuring their current four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. While not all members are still under RBW, the group has not disbanded. Their latest group comeback was with the album Mic On, released in October 2022.

As the group approaches its 10th anniversary in June 2024, there is a high likelihood of them celebrating this milestone with some form of reunion or anniversary content, considering they are still together as a group.

6. ASTRO

With member MJ being discharged from the military, there is a significant chance that the group ASTRO might reunite to release something collectively in 2024. Despite members being engaged in personal acting and solo projects, the prospect of ASTRO coming together for a comeback or some form of group content in 2024 is quite promising.

ASTRO made their debut on February 23, 2016, with the extended play Spring Up and earned recognition as one of the best new K-pop acts of 2016 by Billboard.

7. GOT7

GOT7 debuted under JYP Entertainment on January 16, 2014, with the EP Got It?. Although they left their label in January 2021 after the expiration of their contract, the group remained non-disbanded, featuring members Jay B, Mark, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. As their 10th anniversary approaches in 2024, there is a significant chance of the group reuniting for some form of anniversary content.

8. f(X)

f(x) is a second-generation K-pop group created by SM Entertainment, making their debut in 2009 with members Victoria, Amber, Krystal, Luna, and the late Sulli. Their debut single was titled LA chA TA, and they are most well-known for songs like Electric Shock and Hot Summer. While all the members are not under SM Entertainment anymore, Luna has expressed that the group has not disbanded, raising the possibility of a comeback or reunion in 2024, which marks their 15th anniversary.

9. 2PM

With their 15th-anniversary solo concert, 2PM 15th Anniversary Concert, held in 2023 to commemorate their years in the industry, there is a significant chance for 2PM to return as a complete group in 2024 with a comeback. The solo concert, which took place on September 9, 2023, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, not only celebrated their milestone but also potentially set the stage for a group comeback. Additionally, the fact that member Lee Junho is holding a solo concert adds to the anticipation of more group and individual activities in the coming year.

