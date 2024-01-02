BLACKPINK’s Jennie and EXO’s Kai, IU and Lee Jong Suk, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin; pick your fav New Year couple

It's that time of the year once again. Every January 1st, a Korean celebrity couple's dating revelation takes the spotlight. Since 2013, a news media outlet has consistently delivered the most exciting dating confirmations on this particular day, coining the term New Year Couple. Honestly, this annual reveal has evolved into an anticipated tradition not only for the entire K-entertainment industry but also for the enthusiastic K-fans eagerly awaiting the exciting news.

Dispatch, a Korean media outlet, is known for unveiling New Year couples across various industries such as music and drama. Their exclusive reports feature undeniable photographic evidence, along with details about the celebrities' dating experiences and anonymous comments from their inner circles. Despite Dispatch not releasing any dating news this year, another media company, The Fact, created a buzz by revealing April's Lee Na Eun and Lee Kang In as the New Year couple for 2024. This announcement sparked excitement and discussions within the K-entertainment community.

Over the past years, the news media outlet has unveiled numerous iconic couples through this yearly tradition. Some of the biggest names in the industry have been disclosed to be dating, creating anticipation and excitement among fans every year.

Notable pairs include Yoo Hae Jin and Kim Hye Soo, who made history as the first New Year’s Day couple of the decade. Other prominent couples revealed through this tradition include Rain and Kim Tae Hee, Girls' Generation's YoonA and Lee Seung Gi, BLACKPINK's Jennie and EXO's Kai, Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, and the most recent couple IU and Lee Jong Suk who were revealed in the past year.

