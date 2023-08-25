Girls' Generation's Sooyoung answers question on marriage with Jung Kyung Ho but fans are upset, here’s why

Girls Generation's Sooyoung recently appeared in an interview for her show Not Others, the actress chatted about the show, her Girls’ Generation members, and Jung Kyung Ho was mentioned. She gave a witty reply when the interviewer asked her questions regarding her relationship but certain aspects did not sit well with the fans. Read on to know the full story

Sooyoung interviews regarding her new K-drama Not Others

In her interview for the new series Not Others, Sooyoung fielded numerous questions about the show, her relationship with her Girls' Generation members, and in between, an inquiry about her long-time boyfriend, actor Jung Kyung Ho, arose.

Back in January 2014, Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho officially confirmed their relationship, which had started in 2013. For nearly a decade, the duo has upheld their bond, and fans can't seem to get enough of their connection. Earning their place as one of the top celebrity couples in the Korean entertainment scene, it's impossible for fans to contain their excitement when seeing the couple together in public spaces.

Over the past year, netizens have delighted in glimpses of the couple spending time together. They were even recently spotted attending a Bruno Mars concert, with Kyung Ho providing unwavering support as Sooyoung enthusiastically embraced her fangirling side.

Throughout the years, Sooyoung and Kyung Ho have treated netizens to heartwarming moments, be it through their dates, photos, and more. Swiftly, they became one of fans' most cherished relationships. In the interview, Sooyoung disclosed that Jung Kyung Ho thoroughly enjoyed her series, playfully suggesting he was more invested in the ratings than she was. While she asserted her lack of concern, she expressed gratitude for his genuine interest. Yet, whereas many artists might shy away from the topic of marriage, Sooyoung's response was both humorous and iconic. Instead of outlining future plans, she amusingly retorted, that If they do have plans for it, she will inform the reporters about it first. Undoubtedly, it was a memorable reply. However, when this was shared online, netizens voiced frustration that both Sooyoung and Kyung Ho consistently face the pressure to wed. Despite the couple's enduring relationship, many are eager for them to marry as soon as possible, placing undue stress on both individuals. Apparently, numerous individuals appear solely intrigued by the couple's relationship, sidelining their careers. This saddens certain fans, as it puts pressure upon the artists' personal lives.

Furthermore, in the recent interview, Sooyoung divulged details about her close friendship with fellow member YoonA. She unveiled that she and YoonA exchanged messages of encouragement and support as their new dramas aired this year.

What is the K-drama Not Others about?

Not Others is a slice-of-life K-drama starring Girls’ Generation's Sooyoung, alongside Jeon Hye Jin, Ahn Jae Wook, and Park Sung Hoon. Adapted from a popular webtoon, the series depicts the heartwarming cohabitation of a clumsy mother and her composed daughter. Jeon Hye Jin takes on the role of Eun Mi, a lively physical therapist and single mother to a 29-year-old daughter. Sooyoung portrays Jin Hee, Eun Mi’s daughter and the leader of a police station's patrol team. Instead of focusing on her cases, Jin Hee finds herself in the urgent need to rein in her mother's antics.

