GOT7’s BamBam, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, Han Hye Jin, and more to host dating reality show Siblings’ Relationships

GOT7’s BamBam, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, sibling entertainers Jonathan and Patricia, actor and model Han Hye Jin, and Code Kunst are all set to join the dating reality show Siblings’ Relationships (or Love Siblings) as MCs. On January 12, JTBC revealed the lineup of MCs for its upcoming dating reality show Siblings’ Relationships which will premiere in early March.

Sibling Relationships offers a fresh take on dating reality shows

Siblings’ Relationships is an innovative reality dating show centered around family involvement, where siblings come together in the pursuit of love. This marks the debut project of producing director (PD) Lee Jin Joo at JTBC, who previously helmed EXchange. Distinguishing itself from conventional dating shows, this program introduces siblings as participants, adding an intriguing element for viewers.

The show features a dynamic group of MCs, including Han Hye Jin, Code Kunst, Miyeon, BamBam, Jonathan, and Patricia, who actively intervene in the romantic journeys of the participants. The MCs will not only closely observe the relationships but also engage in the quest to identify genuine siblings within the cast, offering enthusiastic support to those embarking on the journey of finding love. According to a production representative, “The path of seeking a companion with one's own siblings will allow viewers to consider the importance of family beyond romantic emotions.”

More about the MC lineup

The show's MCs are drawn from diverse categories within the entertainment industry, including idols, entertainers, actors, and models. They will bring unique perspectives to the show.

BamBam, a member of the South Korean boy group GOT7, hails from Thailand and initially trained there before joining JYP Entertainment. Before his debut, he participated in dance competitions in Thailand, securing 1st place in a Rain Cover Dance competition in 2007 and 2nd place in an LG Entertainer competition in 2010. BamBam, along with his childhood friend Lisa of BLACKPINK, was part of the dance crew We Zaa Cool. Additionally, he had a role in the 2012 Hong Kong film Fairy Tale Killer.

Cho Mi Yeon is a singer and actress from South Korea under Cube Entertainment. She serves as the main vocalist for the girl group (G)I-DLE and provides the voice for Ahri in the virtual K-pop girl group K/DA. Her acting journey commenced with the web drama series Replay in 2021. Miyeon ventured into her solo career with the release of her first mini album, titled MY, in April 2022.

Jonathan Thona Yiombi, a Congolese-Korean YouTuber and TV personality, is the second son of Patrick Thona Yiombi, a former Congolese politician and diplomat. Born in Congo, he relocated to Korea with his mother and siblings in 2008. Growing up in Korea, Korean became his first language, adding an interesting dynamic to his presence on TV in a predominantly homogeneous society.

Patricia Yiombi is a Congolese-born TV personality and YouTuber who sought refuge in South Korea with her family. She is the daughter of former Congolese politician and diplomat Patrick Thona Yiombi. She has received her education entirely in Korean, from elementary school to college. Patricia's popularity has soared due to her engaging dynamic with her older brother, Jonathan, evident in their YouTube videos and numerous appearances on various shows.

Han Hye Jin is a prominent South Korean model, recognized for gracing the covers of prestigious magazines like Vogue. With an impressive runway history, she has walked for renowned designers. In addition to her modeling career, Han Hye Jin is a familiar face on Korean variety shows and a regular cast member on the JTBC program Witch's Hunt.

Code Kunst is a music producer and composer. He joined HIGHGRND in September 2015, and his third studio album was released on February 28, 2017. He joined AOMG in June 2018. He usually appears on the reality show I Live Alone.

