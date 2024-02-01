GOT7’s BamBam named newest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton; joins BTS’ J-Hope, LE SSERAFIM, and more

GOT7’s BamBam joins fellow member Jackson Wang as a face of the French luxury brand. He has been officially welcomed by the luxury brand Louis Vuitton as the latest addition to the House Ambassador lineup, acknowledging his musical journey, global impact, and unique style.

BamBam attends the LV’s Men’s fall/winter 2024 show in Paris

BamBam, with a whopping 17.7 million followers on Instagram and 11.6 million on X, made quite a splash at Pharrell Williams' first-ever menswear show as a creative director back in June. And guess what? He also graced the fall 2024 show in January at the Jardin d’Acclimatation in Paris. Talk about being a fashion force! BamBam's immense influence in the fashion world was on full display, with his dedicated following using the #BamBamXLVFW24 hashtag, which racked up over 2.1 million posts on X. It's clear that he's making waves in the fashion scene. The brand couldn't contain their excitement and expressed their delight in teaming up with BamBam as an Ambassador, signaling a new chapter in their relationship. This news was shared in the official press release.

Renowned for his culinary content on YouTube, using the hashtag #BamuEats, the artist has also been unveiled as one of the hosts for an upcoming Netflix reality series that delves into the lives of South Korea's ultra-wealthy. Joining him are singer Mimi from Oh My Girl and comedian Cho Sae Ho. Notable ambassadors of the luxury brand from the K-pop industry include LE SSERAFIM, Felix of Stray Kids, BTS' J-Hope, and NewJeans' Hyein.

More about BamBam

BamBam, a South Korean idol and member of GOT7, hails from Thailand, where he initially grew up before relocating to Korea for training. Before his debut, he participated in various activities, including being part of the dance crew We Zaa Cool alongside his childhood friend Lisa from BLACKPINK. Before joining JYP Entertainment, he achieved notable success in dance competitions in Thailand, winning 1st place in a Rain Cover Dance competition in 2007 and securing 2nd place in the LG Entertainer contest in 2010. Additionally, he had a role in the 2012 Hong Kong film Fairy Tale Killer.

In January 2021, JYP Entertainment announced that BamBam and his fellow members' exclusive contracts would conclude. The official statement on January 11, 2021, reiterated that all members would depart the company after the expiration of their exclusive contracts on January 19, 2021. Currently, BamBam is affiliated with ABYSS Company.

BamBam initiated his inaugural solo world tour in Asia last year and is set to commence the South American and European segments at the end of February. Unfortunately, he had to cancel several scheduled U.S. dates this month due to an ankle injury. Expressing regret on social network X, he conveyed, "I'm sorry for letting you down. I should've prioritized my health more." In the previous year, BamBam released his debut full-length studio album, Sour & Sweet, marking the beginning of his solo career.

