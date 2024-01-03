‘Worst sound system’: GOT7’s BamBam reacts to technical issues at 2024 Seoul Music Awards

GOT7's BamBam recently addressed challenges faced during his 33rd Seoul Music Awards performance. The event on January 2 in Thailand encountered various problems, including a brief and intense soundcheck, prolonged delays, and even a stage fire before the official start.

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards was streamed live and viewers at home experienced problems as the stream's audio intermittently cut in and out. Initially thought to be a streaming issue, it became evident that GOT7's Youngjae and BamBam faced these audio disruptions during their live performances. Despite the challenges, both idols exhibited professionalism, completing their acts seamlessly. After the performance, BamBam expressed on X that it was the WORST sound system he had ever encountered.

Not only BamBam and Youngjae but several other idols encountered challenges with sound and stage issues, along with concerns from on-site fans. Complaints included being asked to leave after a group's soundcheck and prolonged delays. Despite the sound problems and interruptions between performances, fans praised BamBam and Youngjae for their professional handling of the situation.

Commenting on BamBam’s tweet, one fan said, “I very sorry BamBam & Youngjae sorry that you went through something like this despite your efforts and hard dedicated work but you guys did an amazing performance you lit the stage

you showed them how strong and professional you are I'm very, very proud of you and congratulations to you both I love you so much”. Another fan cheered for him and stated, “You were still amazing! You performed like a true and very skilled professional “.

More about BamBam

BamBam is a Thai-born idol and a member of the boy group GOT7. He spent his early years in Thailand and later came to Korea for training. Before his debut, he was part of the dance crew We Zaa Cool with his childhood friend, Lisa of BLACKPINK.

Before joining GOT7, BamBam was featured in a few Thai commercials. He achieved 1st place in a Rain Cover Dance competition in Thailand in 2007 and secured 2nd place in an LG Entertainer competition in 2010. His training under JYP Entertainment lasted approximately three and a half years. Additionally, BamBam had a role in the 2012 Hong Kong film Fairy Tale Killer.

