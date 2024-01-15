Gyeongseong Creature’s Han So Hee addresses Japanese hate comments on post about Korean independence fighter

Actress Han So Hee recently talked about the criticism she received from Japanese netizens regarding her social media post about the Netflix original series Gyeongseong Creature. In an interview with Ten Asia, Han So Hee discussed her thoughts on the series and the feedback she encountered.

Han So Hee commented that she only wished to express her own thoughts saying, “What can I do if that's what I think” while talking about the comments from Japanese netizens on her Instagram post.

Set against the backdrop of the tumultuous period in 1945, Gyeongseong Creature depicts the harrowing struggle for survival of two young individuals against a monster born from greed. Han So Hee takes on the role of the renowned tracker Yoon Chae Ok in the series.

Previously, following the release of the series’ part 1, Han So Hee faced backlash from Japanese netizens for posting a picture of Korean independence activist An Jung Geun on her social media. A few fans expressed their disappointment about the drama and Han So Hee uploading the Korean independence activist’s photo.

Han So Hee boldly addresses the controversy around her recent Instagram post

During the interview, she said, “I post on my personal Instagram without thinking about the consequences. But, what can I do if it's that’s what I think? I appreciate your viewpoint, but this is mine."

Advertisement

She clarified that the post wasn't intended to provoke any specific reaction and explained that she had taken the photo earlier, deciding to share it a few days after the series' release. She aimed to refocus public discourse on the central themes of the series, such as the camaraderie between characters Yoon Chae Ok (her character) and Tae Sang (played by Park Seo Joon).

Han So Hee wanted to draw attention back to the diverse stories of people living through that historical era. In response to a comment from a Japanese fan expressing sadness about her post, Han So Hee empathetically acknowledged the painful truths of history. She appreciated the courage it took to comment and expressed gratitude for the warmth of the message.

More about Han So Hee

Han So Hee, a South Korean actress, marked her debut with a minor role in Reunited Worlds. She gained early recognition through appearances in music videos such as Jung Yong Hwa's That Girl in 2017 and SHINee's Tell Me What To Do in 2016. Her breakthrough into main roles occurred with MBC TV's Money Flower and tvN's 100 Days My Prince in 2018. Additionally, she starred in KBS2's After The Rain and featured in Roy Kim's The Hardest Part. Han So Hee took on a supporting role in Abyss, alongside lead actors Ahn Hyo Seop and Park Bo Young. Her popularity soared after her role in the 2020 drama The World of the Married. Furthermore, in 2023, she played a starring role in BTS Jungkook's Seven music video.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Hyungnim': Han So Hee comments on "ex-husband" in 100 Days My Prince's, EXO's D.O's Instagram; fans react