Happy ASTRO Day: From Spring Up to Drive to the Starry Road, explore the band's astral journey

ASTRO, the K-pop boy band formed by Fantagio, celebrates its eighth debut anniversary today, February 23. ASTRO debuted eight years ago with their first EP Spring Up, on February 23, 2016. The K-pop boy band was also named one of the best new K-pop acts of 2016 by Billboard.

ASTRO’s K-pop journey from their first EP Spring Up to Drive to the Starry Road and future plans

ASTRO is a K-pop boy band that was formed by Fantagio in 2016. In the beginning, the ASTRO comprised six members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, Yoon Sanha, Rocky, and Moonbin. Rocky departed from the group in February of last year. The same year the group suffered a great loss, another member Moonbin died on April 19, 2023. The death was greatly mourned by K-pop artists, celebrities, and everyone in the South Korean industry. The band understandably took a break from band activities. The band will finally release its special digital single on the occasion of their 8th debut anniversary. The digital single, titled Circles, will be released today at 6 PM KST.

ASTRO was formed by i Teen Boys talent program, in August of 2015 the member lineup was announced. They starred in a web drama called To Be Continued where they were themselves along with Kim Sae Ron, Seo Kang Joon, and the girl group Hello Venus. Their debut showcase was a great success and soon they named their official fandom Aroha.

ASTRO released their debut extended play Spring Up with its lead single Hide & Seek. The EP made it to number 6 on the Billboard World Albums Chart and fourth on the Gaon Album Chart. The EP garnered them a lot of popularity. After the successful release, the band soon released their second EP Summer Vibes, one of the songs in the EP Breathless’ music video crossed half a million views in just three days. ASTRO performed the same year in Los Angeles and later held their first mini concert after just months after their debut, Astro 2016 Mini Live – Thankx Aroha. They performed in Seoul, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. The group was met with uncommon popularity soon after their debut.

ASTRO released four more EPs Autumn Story, Winter Dream, and Dream Part.01, Dream Part.02, and the special mini-album Rise Up before they released their first studio album All Light. All Light was ASTRO’s first studio album with 10 tracks, featuring the lead single All Night a soulful dance number, with catchy and groovy beats. In 2020 the K-pop boy band ASTRO released their digital single One&Only for their 4th anniversary and later, they dropped the EP Gateway with lead single Knock, the music video garnered a lot of views and popularity. The group later released their second studio album All Yours in 2021, following which the group members slowly fazed into solo activities as well and formed sub-units Jinjin & Rocky and Moonbin & Sanha. In the next year when the whole world was hit with the pandemic, MJ one of the group members declared that he would begin his military enlistment soon. On May 16, 2022, ASTRO released their third studio album Drive to the Starry Road, the album featured solo songs from every member.

In 2023, after Rocky’s departure and Moonbin’s unfortunate death, the band remained low and took a hiatus from group activities. Today, on the occasion of their eighth debut anniversary, ASTRO will release a special digital single titled Circles which will be dropped today at 6 PM KST. ASTRO created its band image and a place for itself with its powerful, electro and synth-pop songs. The fans support the band and love to listen to their music. The band members Jinjin, MJ, Cha Eun Woo, and Yoon Sanha have also delved into solo music.

Fans celebrate ASTRO's 8th anniversary with them.

On ASTRO’s 8th anniversary let’s have a look at 8 best songs from the K-pop Band

1. Crazy Sexy Cool

A true K-pop song Crazy Sexy Cool has a fun boyish charm with its lovable, romantic lyrics pulling you into an embrace. With a stellar sound, Crazy Sexy Cool and the unavoidable charm of the song mesmerizes the listeners. With lyrics describing the crazy, sexy, and cool aura of a person that enthralls and pulls two people together and closer. Like a romantic miracle, how two people who are now in a romantic captivation look crazy, sexy, cool, and can’t take their eyes off each other. The song with its funky yet smooth pop vibe will have dancing in no time.

2. All Night

All Night by ASTRO was the lead single of their album, All Light. The song has snappy upbeat music with a hook that captivates you. Singing of how we wait for a single text, a call from our better half, with a recurring synth-pop line that makes it a classic ASTRO song.

3. Blue Flame

Blue Flame by ASTRO, with an unforgettable fairytale-like music video with blue flames worthy of the name, and exciting visuals especially one where Mooonbin is bound up in chains. The remarkable vocals with its upbeat music and hip-hop rap make the song unmissable when talking of ASTRO’s songs.

4. Candy Sugar Pop

Candy Sugar Pop by ASTRO is loved by fans all around. It is a whopper when it comes to electro-pop with a synth-pop twist. It brings back the band’s original style with a very energetic, fizzy, and dance-rock vibe. A catchy hook, groovy tunes what more do we need?

5. Always You

Always You, a melody with an EDM drop sings beautifully of someone who is like home, to whom we will always find a way back. The song with ASTRO’s majestic vocals brings a new touch to the band’s overall energetic pop image with a darker and sad song but as it turns out Always You is a splendid track.

6. Baby

Baby by ASTRO is truly an oldie but goldie from their EP Dream Part.01. An ebullient and peppy track that is impossible to resist the moment you listen to Baby you start to dance and sing. The song is a perfect depiction of ASTRO’s synth-pop with electro-popping-off sounds.

7. ONE

ONE by ASTRO, a cinematic masterstroke. The electro-funk track with ASTRO’s Rocky’s rap is the perfect funky pop song with much-needed jerky tunes and pops here and there. The synth theme with the members' melodic voice and the strong hook is a great hyped-up song.

8. After Midnight

ASTRO’s After Midnight screams ASTRO’s buoyant, lively vibe. The hook ‘after midnight in the moonlight…’ sticks with the listeners, the uptempo music captivates and the breezy synth style makes. After Midnight a bright, snappy track with a dance-pop twist. It's an addictive track, enough said.

Celebrate ASTRO’s 8th debut anniversary and dive into the K-pop band’s synth-pop, exuberant, and dynamic aura with their iconic music and songs.

