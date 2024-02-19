ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is lost and led astray in melancholic music video for side track WHERE AM I; Watch

ASTRO’S Cha Eun Woo's debut mini album ENTITY was released on February 15, 2024. The music video of the lead track, STAY was released the same day. Today at 3:30 pm KST ENTITY’s side track WHERE AM I’s music video was revealed. The music video presents the K-pop idol dejected and lost in a darkened place, wondering ‘WHERE AM I?”

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is lost and led astray in the MV of WHERE AM I

Cha Eun Woo looks disoriented and lost in the music video of WHERE AM I. The forever-existent image of water and the sounds of water dripping signal drowning in the deep ocean of despair. The ASTRO member is engulfed in an eternal darkness, his empty heart drowns him. The sense of loss does not seem to leave as he deals with it, he is no longer aware of where he is, and he is lost in the darkness once having lost someone he had in the past.

He wishes to see them again even for just once, the past now seems like a far-fetched reality. Filled with sorrow it is all like a sad dream. He calls out but to no avail. The words 'Where am I' fill the surroundings, implying the feeling of being utterly lost to no end. Toward the end, Cha Eun Woo hopes that he will see them again, someday.

Advertisement

The song deals with loss and how the people left behind get stuck in an overwhelming darkness. The feeling of not knowing anymore who we are, a lonely heart, a person who is devoured by sadness. The song is very personal to everyone who has known loss and will feel connected to the sorrowful lyrics.

Know more about Cha Eun Woo’s debut album ENTITY

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s debut album ENTITY which was released on February 15 has six tracks with the title being STAY. The album is heavily driven by emotions and is based on the idea of an entity like a house. A place where one feels they belong to, a place where they are the most honest with the world and themselves.

To add to the excitement the ASTRO member has also begun his solo fan tour Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator. The fan concert began in Seoul on February 17. It will cover locations like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Japan, and more. The concert will have special performances of ENTITY’s tracklist.

Cha Eun Woo’s album is showing a steady growth on the chart and fans seem excited for the solo fan concert.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo reveals full schedule for first solo fan-con titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator