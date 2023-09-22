Happy Birthday Nayeon: Recounting TWICE member's top 3 moments from POP era

TWICE’s Nayeon made a banging solo debut which instantly became a global hit. The song was everywhere on social media and created new waves in fashion and trends. POP! also surpassed 205 million views on YouTube as of September 18. It’s the artist’s 28th birthday today and so we look back at her most adorable moments during her POP! Era.

TWICE’s reaction to POP!

Members Jeongyeon and Chaeyoung reacted to the masterpiece POP! with Nayeon. Even the thumbnail of the reaction video tickled the fans' funny bones. The reaction video itself has more than 5 million views. The video opens with a skit in which Nayeon says that she feels lonely and is soon joined by her two teammates. Jeongyeon mentions how in a particular shot the idol's eyes are closed and both her and Nayeon burst out laughing. Chaewon kept on giving small-small compliments while Jeongyeon pointed out the funny bits of the video. The three girls kept giggling for the entirety of the video and these interactions are why fans love TWICE even more.

Viral on social media

POP! was all over social media and many celebrities also took part in the POP! challenge. The TWICE members also supported Nayeon by taking part in the challenge. Other idols including Shinee's Key, ITZY and Jeon Somi took part in the dance challenge. The movement was not untouched by dancers either as dancers like AC Bonifacio and Choi Dasuri participated and many others came up with dance tutorial videos.

Surprisingly, the choreography is not as easy as it seems. During an interview, Nayeon herself admitted that she had a hard time with the choreography. But being the fabulous artist she is, she overcame the challenges and did a brilliant job. The singer also danced to the song in a bunny costume also with member Chaeyoung.

Trendsetting fashion

Nayeon's POP! era went viral for its fashion moments too. The idol had 14 different wardrobe changes throughout the whole music video. Fans commented that no matter the outfit, Nayeon will always look top-notch. From glitter eyes to graphic liners, the video showed off all her styles.

