Happy Birthday Son Ye Jin: From Crash Landing on You to Something in the Rain; Check out her top 7 roles

Son Yae Jin made her debut in 2000 with the movie Secret Tears. She has been a part of various popular K-dramas including Crash Landing on You, Something in the Rain, Personal Taste, and many more. She has impressed the audience with her talent and acting skills. Perhaps the most famous drama that Son Ye Jin has starred in is Crash Landing on You. The fans' dreams came true as the lead actors of the drama, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin tied the knot. The power couple is loved by all. The actor cuts her birthday cake on January 11. As she turned a year older, here is a list of some of her best work.

Son Ye Jin's 7 best roles

Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You is a 2019 romance comedy that became an international sensation. The story revolves around a rich South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri who lands in North Korea during a paragliding accident. Stranded in the new country, she comes across a North Korean army officer Ri Jung Hyuk who takes charge of hiding her identity and helping her get back home. The two countries have political and military tensions. Despite that, the two slowly start to fall in love with each other. Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, So Ji Hye, and Kim Jung Hyun take the lead roles in the drama. It was directed by Lee Jeong Hyu and written by Park Ji Eun.

Something in the Rain

Something in the Rain was released in 2018 and starred Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In. The romance drama surrounds the life of a woman in her mid-30s who hasn't found true love yet. All her past relationships ended terribly. Due to circumstances, she reunites with the younger brother of her best friend who is now all grown up. He was always a little kid for her but as she sees him as a fully functioning adult, sparks fly between the two. Though they love each other, a larger problem and hesitation lies between the families.

Thirty-Nine

Thirty-Nine is a romance drama which was released in 2022. It stars Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun. It tells the story of three best friends who are always there for each other, no matter what. At the edge of 40, they stand with one another in solidarity. All three have different personalities. Son Ye Jin plays Cha Mi Jo who had it all while growing up, from a wealthy background to a loving family.

Personal Taste

Personal Taste is a 2010 romance comedy with Lee Min Ho, Son Ye Jin, Kim Ji Suk and Wang Ji Hye. It is the story of a young man, Jeon Jin Ho, who starts living as a roommate with a young woman, Park Gae In because she mistakes him for being gay. Gae In is an independent woman who has a habit of trusting people even though she has been betrayed many times in her life. Jin Ho on the other hand is good at reading people and their emotions. He is stoic and organized. As the two start living together, their chemistry is undeniable.

The Truth Beneath

The Truth Beneath is a political thriller directed by Lee Kyung Mi and written by Park Chan Wook and Jung Seo Kyung. Son Ye Jin and Kim Joo Hyuk are a part of the main cast. The drama tells the story of National Assembly election nominee Jong Chan. He and his wife are fully concentrated on the campaign but suddenly their teenage daughter goes missing. As they start to look for her, deep secrets and conspiracies start to unravel.

The Last Princess

The Last Princess is set in colonial South Korea. The 2016 movie features Son Ye Jin and Park Hae Il. The historical melodrama tells the story of Princess Deok Hye who was the last princess of Korea. While Korea was under the Japanese rule, she was taken as a hostage. Freedom fighter Jang Han is on a mission to bring their princess back to Korea. He also harbours feelings for her which instigates him more to fulfil the mission. It was directed and written by Hur Jin Ho.

The Classic

The Classic is a 2003 film for which Son Ye Jin won multiple awards as the best rookie actress. The film is directed and written by Kwak Jae Young. Son Ye Jin, Cho Seung Woo, and Jo In Sung take the main roles. It is a story of youth, love, and farewell. The story juggles two-time frames, one in which the characters are university students and another when they grow older and cross paths.

