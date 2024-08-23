Taylor Swift Teases Fans with a Secret Project For Post-Eras Tour Era

Taylor Swift has had the music sphere in her grasp for over a year now, becoming an invincible force with her earth-shaking Eras Tour shows, re-released albums, and a short film. As the pop icon drifts closer to the tour’s conclusion in December, eagle-eyed Swifties are awaiting her next move, particularly hoping for the anticipated re-release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

But it’s never an easy guess with Taylor Swift, known for her Easter eggs and wit. An insider recently teased the Grammy winner’s plans for her post-Eras Tour era and fans might not be ready for it.

X handle @PInsider scooped that the singer-songwriter is excited to work on a new “secret” project unrelated to the re-recordings following the culmination of her two-year-long Eras Tour. “Very exciting news and surprises to end this phase of her career,” the post stated, after revealing that Swift is thrilled about her career post-eras tour.

The Lover musician has, meanwhile, kept Swifties on their toes with her Easter egg drops and reputation-coded outfits—her black Versace slit dress at the 2023 VMAS. Although Swift surprised fans with a brand new album, The Tortured Poets Departments, out of the blue while they waited for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) this year, the fans are positive the re-recorded album is coming.

In the past few years, the Cruel Summer songstress, 34, went on a nostalgic spree, re-releasing four of her former albums in Taylor’s Version: Fearless and Red in 2021 and Speak Now and 1989 in 2023.

However, Swift’s endeavor to reclaim her music after Scooter Braun bought Capitol Records, did not limit her from embarking on a world tour, which later vaulted into a global pop culture phenomenon.

While fans still wait for an official announcement for Reputation (Taylor’s Version), the pop star dropped hints about a possible re-recording of her debut self-titled album, released in 2006, with her green dress and song choices from the album, at the Golden Globes. The full-fledged country album is what set Swift, then 16, on the map and paved the way for her legendary music career.

Another project Swifties may be looking forward to is Taylor Swift’s first-ever feature film. Following her success directing the All Too Well short film, it was announced in December that Swift is set to direct a feature film in collaboration with Searchlight Pictures.

Details about the official title or a potential storyline have not been unveiled yet but some fans theorized that her 2020 track, The Last Great American Dynasty, off her eighth studio album, Folklore, could serve as convincing source material for the feature film.

Speaking of the cast, Swift will certainly look towards her A-list friend circle, the likes of Blake Lively, Sadie Sink, Ryan Reynolds, and Selena Gomez, among others, to round up a perfect cast for her debut movie.

The tease about Taylor Swift’s next project not being related to the re-recordings suggests that while two albums remain due, in addition to a forthcoming feature film, Swifties await their idol’s next move with bated breaths.

