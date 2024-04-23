Taylor Swift is a mastermind when it comes to songwriting. She is a poetic genius and often expresses herself in the most outstanding and mind-blowing similes and metaphors. Catering to Swift’s classic style, she has a fanbase like none other. Her fans, commonly referred to as Swifties, are compassionate when it comes to her. Taylor Swift and Swifties have a special bond as she often leaves Easter eggs, and fans are quick to find them.

As Taylor Swift dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, fans were quick to stream it and find out what the songs were about. A particular song from the album, however, changed the way fans perceived the singer's 3-hour-long record-breaking Eras Tour. Taylor Swift’s new song, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, which featured on her new album, left fans in a frenzy as she sang about winning while she had a broken heart. The song completely changed the way fans thought about the Eras Tour. Take a look:

Taylor Swift's song I Can Do With A Broken Heart changed the way fans perceived the Eras Tour

Swifties can't get enough of Taylor Swift's new single, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. Who is the track about, though? Is it about Matt Healy? Is this about Joe Alwyn? Or is it about the fans? Many fans expected Taylor Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department to address her split with Joe Alwyn as soon as she announced the album. While there are numerous references to her relationship with Joe Alwyn throughout the album, it's become evident that there are songs about her relationship with Matty Healy and the weight of fame.

Taylor Swift’s song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart is about the hardship of performing while dealing with personal tragedy and heartbreak. Swift alludes to her reality on The Eras Tour, singing, “I can read your mind. 'She's having the time of her life.' There in her glittering prime, the lights refract sequin stars off her silhouette every night, and I can show you lies.”

Swift then makes a blatant reference to a split she experienced while on tour, singing, “Lights, camera, bitch, smile. Even when you wanna die, he said he'd love me all his life, but that life was too short. Breaking down, I hit the floor, and all of my fragments shatter as the crowd chanted 'More'.”

In contrast to the somber lyrics, the song is an exuberant sing-along anthem that plays on Swift's emotional state while she sings on stage. After listening to the song, fans were left shattered, as they thought Swift was having the time of her life on tour, but actually the opposite was going on. Many went to X (previously known as Twitter) to express how they felt sorry for her. Many users also saw their clips and memories from Eras Tour differently, as they felt the singer was dealing with the lowest point of her life while being on stage.

Taking to X, one user shared a screenshot with a quote by singer Chappel Roan and wrote, “Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour.” Another user shared a screenshot of lyrics that read, “I can read your mind, ‘She’s having the time of her life’” and wrote, “Don’t tell me this about us on the Eras tour.”

Another user shared a screenshot of the song lyrics and wrote, “And if I say this is specifically about the delicate performance of the eras tour? the shattering floor as she hit her marks? one, two, three (let’s go, bitch).” While another user shared a screenshot of a Tik-Tok video that read, “Anyone else kind of feels bad for going to the eras tour lol” and wrote, “Now they will do with the eras tour the same thing they did with the 1989 tour...”

A user shared a recording of the Spotify canvas for the song and wrote, “Can we talk about how the Spotify canvas for ICDIWABH is just the eras tour?” Another user shared a clip of Swift from the Eras Tour where fans were chanting Reputation and a screengrab of song lyrics and wrote, “What were we thinking?” Another user felt that now the Aras tour would be insane, as she shared the song link and wrote, “The Eras Tour moment will be insane. Jesus, take the wheel.”

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, at this year's Grammy Awards. She announced the release date of the album as she won her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. Since the announcement of the album, there have been theories and an anticipated release. Last Friday, April 19, 2024, the album was released at midnight with 16 songs.

On the album, Swift collaborated with Post Malone and indie rock band Florence and the Machine, helmed by Florence Welch. Just after two hours of its release, Swift left fans surprised as she released the second part of the album, called The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, with another set of 15 songs, making it a 31-song album combined. The next day, she also released a music video with Post Malone for her song Fortnight (feat. Post Malone).

Meanwhile, on the day of its release itself, the album broke most streaming records on Spotify. Since the album’s release, Swift has broken many records, even her own.

