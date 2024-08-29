10 Best Winona Ryder Movies and Shows to Watch Before Beetlejuice 2: Stranger Things, Edward Scissorhands, and More

Winona Ryder has been entertaining the audience with the help of her unique acting skills from the 80s. Williams Ryder has been a credible actress both throughout her childhood and the present, after becoming the gothic Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuette and a worried mother in Stranger Things. With the hopes for Beetlejuice 2 at the forefront of everybody’s minds, here are 10 Winona Ryder television shows and films.

Stranger Things

Ryder, who played the role of Joyce Byers in Netflix’s series Stranger Things, has just brought out the mature talent that was in her. In the determined mother who looks for her absent son in a town where mysterious events exist, Ryder also adds passion and strength. She has been a very important cast member in the show and can be used to illustrate how she has transformed in her acting in the past several years.

Edward Scissorhands

In one of the Tim Burton productions, one would have seen Ryder play the role of Kim Boggs, an all-American girl who is in love with Edward, a man with scissorhands depicted by Johnny Depp. Her acting is sweet and childlike, thus giving the movie a childish feel and at the same time having a tinge of sadness. Thus, Edward Scissorhands is a major film that provided the American movie-goers with an opportunity to see Ryder not only as a beautiful girl but as a talented and singing actress.

Heathers

Ryder made herself the queen of the material girl in her performance of Veronica Sawyer in Heathers. The movie is a black comedy set in an American high school and explores such subjects as teenage rebellion and popular culture; therefore, it can be stated that the film under discussion perfectly reveals Ryder’s ability to perform black humor. She has highly been acknowledged for her performance in portraying a high school student involved in a murder and deceitfulness movie, which has become a cult one.

Little Women

This is one of the greatest adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s book, where Ryder plays the leading part of Jo March. Jo is an independent and ambitious woman, the strong-willed second-oldest sister of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women. The character has inspired generations of female fans with her independence and pluck.

Reality Bites

In this iconic 90s film, Ryder stars as Lelaina Pierce, a recent college graduate navigating the complexities of life and love in post-grunge America. Reality Bites is a quintessential snapshot of 90s culture, with Ryder’s performance at its emotional core

The Crucible

Ryder plays Abigail Williams in this adaptation of Arthur Miller’s play about the Salem witch trials. Her intense and dramatic portrayal of a young woman caught up in hysteria showcases her versatility and ability to handle historical and dramatic material.

A Scanner Darkly

In this rotoscope-animated film directed by Richard Linklater, Ryder stars as a mysterious woman entangled in a dystopian drug culture. Her performance adds a layer of intrigue and emotional depth to this thought-provoking and visually unique film.

The Plot Against America

In this HBO miniseries based on Philip Roth’s novel, Ryder portrays Evelyn Finkel in an alternate history where Charles Lindbergh becomes president. Her performance adds emotional weight to this exploration of political and social themes, demonstrating her continued relevance and skill as an actress.

Girl, Interrupted

Ryder’s portrayal of Susanna Kaysen in Girl, Interrupted earned her critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. The film, based on Kaysen’s memoir, explores mental illness and features a standout ensemble cast, including Angelina Jolie. Ryder’s nuanced performance is a highlight of her career.

Beetlejuice

Before diving into the sequel, revisiting the original Beetlejuice is a must. Ryder's portrayal of Lydia Deetz, a goth teenager with a penchant for the supernatural, established her as a distinctive presence in the film. Her role is iconic, blending teenage angst with a touch of otherworldly charm.

