Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp Relationship Timeline: Find Out How Long Were They Together

The 1989-1993 romance between Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder played a significant role in 1990s popular culture. Their romance encapsulated the spirit of the time, which was typified by bucket hats, Rachel Green haircuts, and excessively arched eyebrows. The cool and edgy atmosphere of the time was embodied by both actors, who are well-known for their parts in Tim Burton productions.

While it blended in with the prevailing fashions and cultural events of the decade, their relationship stood out as an important and unforgettable aspect. When you read their story again, it seems like a moment in time when fans were enthralled with celebrity romances and they were also glamorous.

Depp describes their meeting as "love at first sight," comparing it to a scene from a classic film in which everything else fades away. Their immediate connection resulted in an engagement within months, and they went on to star together in the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands, which helped their careers. Ryder, only 17, felt a deep and intense love for Depp, which she described as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The couple's relationship did not last despite their strong bond; after three years, they called it quits on their engagement. Depp famously changed his tattoo from "Winona forever" to "Wino forever" after the breakup. Even though the tattoo served as a reminder of their past, he said he had no regrets about it because he saw it as a personal journal of that time in his life. Even though they were no longer together, Depp admitted that the tattoo represented a truthful period in his past.

Here’s a specified timeline of their relationship:

1989

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder met at the New York premiere of Great Balls of Fire! They went on their first date at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont shortly after.

1990

Depp proposed to Ryder in July, just five months after the two began dating. They also starred together in Edward Scissorhands.

1991

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Depp talked about the deep significance of his relationship with Ryder.

1993

The couple split up in June after four years together. Shortly after their split, Depp changed his "Winona Forever" tattoo to "Wino Forever.”

December 1993

Depp talked about how difficult it is to keep his private life private and expressed regret for being overly transparent about his relationship with Ryder.

2001

Ryder reflected on their previous relationship, mentioning her emotional struggles after the breakup and how it affected her.

2009

Despite her apparent success, Ryder talked about her personal struggles following the breakup in an interview with Elle UK.

June 2016

When Amber Heard accused Depp of abuse, Ryder found it difficult to believe, pointing out that Depp had never been violent with her.

July 2020

During Depp's libel trial against The Sun, Ryder defended him, expressing her shock at the abuse allegations and emphasizing that Depp had never abused her.

This timeline summarizes the key moments of Depp and Ryder's relationship. Since their split, Depp and Ryder have moved on with their lives. Ryder, in particular, has remained single and never married. She has referred to herself as a "serial monogamist," citing her reservations about marriage and a preference for committed relationships.

Ryder's candid remarks reveal her ongoing ambivalence about marriage, despite her previous long-term relationships. Their story, though from the past, continues to captivate fans by highlighting a significant and passionate period in both of their lives.

