How Long Were Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Married? Here's All You Need To Know About Their Relationship Timeline

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have come a long way, from starring together to becoming parents. Their journey was nothing short of a fairytale, but like every story, their fairytale also came to an end. After being married for a decade, the couple decided to part ways in 2015, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Their fairytale began on the sets of Daredevil, starting with a friendship that later turned into a romantic relationship. Just a year after they started dating, Garner and Affleck decided to have a June 2005 wedding. In their 10 years together, the couple also became proud parents to their children: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and Samuel Garner. After parting ways, both Affleck and Garner moved on and developed a healthy relationship as co-parents.

Recently, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited as the Argo star started facing marital issues with Jennifer Lopez. Affleck sought Garner’s advice during a difficult time. There is no denying that the couple has faced some of the most amazing times together, and like any relationship, they also have their own share of bittersweet memories.

Let’s take a complete look at Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s relationship timeline:

2000: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck met for the first time

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s first meeting happened on the sets of Pearl Harbor in 2000. In the film, Garner only had a small role as a nurse, while Affleck played the role of Captain Rafe McCawley. Although when the two first met, Garner was then married to Scott Foley.

2003: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner starred together in Daredevil

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reconciled once again on the sets of Daredevil in 2003. Although nothing happened there, as both of them were in different relationships, Garner was still married to Foley, and the Argo star was engaged to JLo at the time. However, they did become good friends.

2004: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck made their first public appearance as a couple

Their friendship did take a romantic turn. After parting ways with their respective partners, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck found love in each other. In October, Affleck and Garner made their first public appearance as a couple together at Game 1 of the 2004 World Series. The two were spotted kissing each other as Red Sax played.

2005: Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Garner

After just a few months of dating, another celebration was in order, as Jennifer Garner celebrated her 33rd birthday. Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Garner while celebrating her birthday. The same year, the couple sealed the deal and got married in June. Interestingly, the same year, the couple was expecting their first child together, and in December, they welcomed their first child, daughter Violet Anne, in Los Angeles.

2008: Jennifer Garner announced she and Ben Affleck were going to be parents for the second time

In 2008, there were rumors that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were expecting their second child. But in August, Garner confirmed those rumors as she revealed she was pregnant.

2009: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck welcomed their second child

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck rang in the new year on a sweet note. In January 2009, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, in L.A.

2010: Jennifer Garner revealed how she keeps the spark alive with Ben Affleck

In a 2010 interview for Parade's cover, Jennifer Garner got candid about keeping romance alive after half a decade of marriage with Ben Affleck. The actress spoke on how to keep things going even after having two kids. She said, “You take out time, steal a date, kiss, or whisper.”

She then said that once the kids are asleep, you can slip away and do whatever you want.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in September, Affleck spoke about having the best family with Garner. He said, “I have the best family. I couldn't be luckier. I truly believe I have arrived at my intended destination. You've got to knock wood. I've taken some right and left turns and ended up at a place that is very wonderful and for which I am extremely grateful."

2011: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced they were going to be parents for the third time around

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner told Associate Press in 2011 that they would be parents for the third time. The couple announced they were expecting their third child in August 2011.

In December of the same year, Garner gave fans an insight into her secret to her seven-year marriage with Ben Affleck. Speaking with InStyle, the actress said, "We both know we couldn't do what we do without each other. He knows when to intervene with the gesture. He's sweet in that manner. To be honest, I would do everything for that man since I know it is not something to take for granted."

2012: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner welcomed their first son together

In 2012, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck welcomed their child and first son, Samuel Garner Affleck. The Argo star shared the wonderful news with his fans via social media. In a Facebook post, as People reported, Affleck announced his son's arrival.

2013: Ben Affleck called Jennifer Garner the most important person to him

In an interview with Playboy, Affleck attributed his successful career to Garner's support and stability. "She is by far and away the most important person to me in that respect. Over the past decade, she has enabled me to have a secure home life while pursuing my professional goals."

2015: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced they were partying ways

Just a few days after celebrating their 10th anniversary, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced they were splitting up. The couple announced their divorce in a joint statement. After announcing their divorce, they went on a vacation to the Bahamas with their three kids after breaking up.

During the vacation, both Affleck and Garner were pictured having fun with their kids. The same year, in September, Affleck and Garner sought marriage counseling. After announcing their divorce in June, the couple was spotted smiling as they left the family counseling center in Los Angeles.

2016: Jennifer Garner called Ben Affleck the love of his life

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016, Jennifer Garner opened up about her relationship with Ben Affleck. The actress also spoke about why they decided to split up. The actress said she did not marry a movie star; she married him. The actress then said she would go back and remake that decision. She noted, “You can't have three kids and so much of what we had. He is the love of my life.”

As the pair navigated their divorce, Garner revealed they supported each other. She said they helped each other get through this. She then added that Affleck was the only person who knew the whole truth. She continued saying that she was the one who understood some of the truths.

2017: Ben Affleck expressed his gratitude to Jennifer Garner for supporting him during rehab

In 2017, Ben Affleck revealed he had completed his rehab journey for the second time. He was admitted into rehab in 2001 for alcohol addiction treatment. The actor expressed gratitude towards his co-parent, Jennifer Garner, via social media.

According to People, Affleck made a Facebook post sharing that he had completed his rehab journey. In the post, Affleck wrote he wanted to be the best father and live his life to the fullest. He continued saying he wants to see his kids grow, knowing there’s nothing to be ashamed of if they need help. He then expressed his gratitude for Jennifer Garner.

He wrote, “I'm fortunate to have the affection of my family and friends, particularly my co-parent, Jen, who has supported and cared for our children while I completed the task I set out to do. This was the first of many steps toward a positive recovery.”

2017: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck file for divorce

After two years of announcing their decision to part ways, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce in 2017. Affleck and Garner filed those documents together and had joint custody of their three kids.

2018: Ben Affleck admits himself in rehab again

In August 2018, Ben Affleck admitted himself into rehab for the third time. As he checked himself in, Jennifer Garner was spotted driving him to the facility center. The couple's divorce was finalized in the same year, and they officially ended their marriage.

