10 Movies To Add to Your Watchlist if You Like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice; From The Addams Family to The Haunted Mansion

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton's 2024 fantasy comedy horror film, is a unique sequel that retains his classic style. Written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the film successfully recaptures the original's quirky and eerie charm. If you liked Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, you'll probably enjoy similar films that combine humor and light scares. Some of these include:

The Addams Family

The Addams Family is a dark comedy directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. In addition to their children, Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman), it centers on Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia (Anjelica Huston), who reside in a haunted mansion with their strange relatives, Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) and Grandmama (Judith Malina).

The Addams family employs their cunning to outwit a con artist who tries to steal their money. The movie offers a distinctive and entertaining viewing experience by fusing humor and horror.

Casper

The 1995 movie Casper, which starred Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman, narrates the tale of a kindly ghost named Casper who makes friends with a teenage girl named Kat. Her father practices ghost therapy, and the two of them deal with paranormal issues.

Similar to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Casper blends humor and heart with his whimsical adventures and amiable ghosts. While Casper's story is poignant and endearing, Beetlejuice is well-known for its outrageous antics.

Advertisement

The Corpse Bride

Tim Burton's films are often spooky, and Corpse Bride is no exception. It stars Johnny Depp and employs stop-motion animation to achieve a distinctive look. While not as alarming as Beetlejuice, this film tells a sweet love story with some chilling moments. Its unique animation style and Burton's dark touch make it a memorable film.

Stardust

Stardust and Beetlejuice both transport viewers to imaginative and magical worlds. In Stardust, a young man sets out on a journey to retrieve a fallen star, facing witches and pirates. Both films expertly combine humor and fantasy to create engaging and unique adventures that captivate viewers with their whimsical and unconventional storytelling.

The Haunted Mansion

If the Disney ride with the same name gives you chills, you might enjoy the film adaptation as well! The Haunted Mansion, starring Eddie Murphy, is a delightfully cheesy film with plenty of ghosts and ghouls. It's a fun watch, especially if you enjoy a combination of horror and comedy.

Advertisement

If you've recently seen Beetlejuice and are looking for another ghostly adventure, this film is an excellent way to keep the eerie fun going.

The Frighteners

Michael J. Fox plays a man who can see and communicate with ghosts in Peter Jackson's film The Frighteners. He uses this talent to carry out a ghost-busting ruse, but when he encounters resentful ghosts and experiences a genuine haunting, things take a bad turn.

This film, like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, combines humor and supernatural elements. Both films feature quirky characters and a mix of humor and chills.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Pumpkin King of HalloweenTown, Jack Skellington, learns about the magic of Christmas Town in Tim Burton and Henry Selick's stop-motion musical The Nightmare Before Christmas. His quest to master Christmas turns into a witty and endearing journey. The Nightmare Before Christmas will appeal to fans of Beetlejuice since Burton's distinctive dark and whimsical style is evident in both movies.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters

After losing their university jobs, scientists Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray launch Ghostbusters, a business that uses advanced technology to capture ghosts for money.

They quickly discover a portal to another dimension, which threatens to unleash evil in New York City. The Ghostbusters must act quickly to avert disaster and save the city from complete destruction.

Edward Scissorhands

In Tim Burton's film Edward Scissorhands, a compassionate woman discovers an artificial man with scissors for hands living alone. As Edward becomes a part of the suburban community, the story explores themes of acceptance and individuality. The film's whimsical and Gothic style recalls Burton's Beetlejuice.

Little Shop of Horrors

If you enjoyed Beetlejuice, you might like Little Shop of Horrors next. This horror-comedy musical combines all three genres in a quirky tale about a flower shop with a giant, menacing plant named Audrey II. Despite its seemingly sweet name, Audrey II is far from friendly. The film features a mix of dark humor, spooky elements, and catchy songs, offering a delightful and absurd experience.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Movies With the Most Mind-Blowing Plot Twists: From Identity to the Sixth Sense