Top 10 Movies With the Most Mind-Blowing Plot Twists: From Identity to the Sixth Sense

Who doesn't love a movie that catches you off-guard with its mind-boggling plot twist, leaving your mouth agape and eyes wide? There is something absolutely thrilling about an unexpected reveal at the end that will have you questioning everything you saw. Such plot twists can make a movie go from bland to grand. If you are a mystery junkie and like your movie with a perfect portion of plot twist, then you are in the right place. Here are 10 movies that will leave you shell shocked and flabbergasted with its mind-blowing plot twists.

10 Movies With the Most Shocking Plot Twist

10 . The Others (2009)

The Others is an underrated psychological horror movie that often doesn't get the recognition it deserves within the genre. Set in 1945 Jersey, it follows the lives of Grace Stewart (Nicole Kidman) and her two young, photosensitive children who experience strange occurrences in their fog-shrouded, isolated manor after the arrival of three new servants.

The atmosphere is chilly, dark and unsettling. As Kidman's character becomes increasingly convinced that their house is haunted by a mysterious l presence, tension builds, leading to a shocking conclusion that you would never expect.

9. Identity (2003)

Identity is not your average motel murder mystery movie. Starring John Cusack in the leading role, the plot of this movie is filled with numerous shocking twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time. It follows the story of ten strangers who find themselves trapped in a desolate motel during a torrential rainstorm. Soon things take a bloody turn as they get killed off one by one.

Inspired by Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, this movie is a psychological masterclass. As the film progresses, the true nature and identity of the characters are revealed, serving a mind-boggling plot twist that you may not have seen anywhere else.

8. The Usual Suspects (1995)

A cinematic masterpiece and one of the best within the genre, The Usual Suspects is a movie that remains popular for its plot twist even after years of its release. It follows the interrogation of a con man named Roger "Verbal" Kint, who, through a series of flashbacks and narration, tells the story of five criminals, one of them being him, led by a notorious mastermind named Keyser Soze.

Starring Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne, and Stephen Baldwin, among others, the plot of this movie is a masterclass that combines crime and mystery in equal parts. As the story nears the end and the true identity of Keyser Soze is revealed, audiences are bound to be dumbfounded.

7. The Game (1997)

No one does plot twists and mystery quite like David Fincher, the director of The Game. The movie tells the story of a wealthy investment banker, Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas), who receives a strange birthday gift from his brother, a game that integrates with the events of his real life.

As he goes ahead with the game, lines between his real life and the game begin to blur, leading to an harrowing conclusion that will leave you with a loss for words.

6. Memento (2000)

Christopher Nolan’s psychological masterpiece Memento is one-of-a-kind movie, playing in a reverse order. The film follows the story of Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), a man who suffers from anterograde amnesia, resulting in short-term memory loss. He uses an elaborate system of photographs, handwritten notes, and tattoos in an attempt to find the person who killed his wife.

As the film plays in a reverse chronological order, it is bound to puzzle your mind, making you question what's really going on? The moment when Leonard puts the pieces together and the identity of the killer is finally revealed, the film takes a turn that will be etched in your memory forever.

5. Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl is a twisted tale of love, betrayal, and marriage adapted from Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name.the film follows the story of a married couple, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) and Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike). When Amy suddenly vanishes without any clue, Nick becomes the prime suspect in the sudden disappearance.

The characters in this movie have layers that hide their true nature, building suspense and anticipation about Amy's disappearance until the shocking twist which comes mid-movie—a little unusual but totally worth it nonetheless.

4. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Another David Fincher masterpiece that combines suspense and horror in the best possible way. The Sixth Sense follows the story of a troubled child, Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), who is gifted with a supernatural ability to talk with dead people. To cope with this strange problem, he consults a psychologist, Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis).

The film has a dark and thrilling undertone where things are not as they seem. The plot twist is right in front of you the entire time but you don't realize it until the terrifying conclusion that will send chivers down your spine.

3. Get Out (2017)

In a truly unique way, Get Out presents a story that masterfully blends horror with social commentary. The film follows Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), an African-American man, who accompanies his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) to her parents’ house for a weekend getaway. After spending some time with them, he discovers a horrifying secret about the family.

The twist at the end that reveals the true intentions of the Armitage family will not just boggle your mind but also leave you with deep questions about the harsh reality of racism and exploitation in society.

2. Oldboy (2003)

Oldboy is a movie that needs no introduction. This South Korean crime-thriller masterpiece will leave you dumfounded with its gripping plot and the unexpected twist. It follows the story of Oh Dae Su (Choi Min Sik), who sets out on a quest to find the person who imprisoned him in a room for15 years without any explanation.

The movie also has an American remake with the same name, but that version falls bland in its execution. The more Dae Su gets closer to the truth, the more violent and gory the film becomes. However, what truly sets this movie apart is the plot twist towards the end that will leave you gaping at the screen, astonished.

1. Shutter Island (2010)

A movie that wins the race for most mind-bending, stupefying, and appalling plot twist in the history of cinema. Shutter Island starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the leading role, follows the story of a US Marshall, Teddy Daniels, who, along with his fellow marshal Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo), journeys to an asylum on a remote island in order to investigate the disappearance of a patient.

The suspense is built right from the start, leading to an ending that nobody expects. The scene where Teddy finds the truth behind the patient's disappearance and his real identity is one that will go down in the history of psychological thrillers.

