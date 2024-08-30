Winona Ryder Describes Her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Comeback As “A Dream Come True”

Winona Ryder is all set to make her big screen comeback with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Speaking about her role in the movie during the Venice International Film Festival press event, Ryder got emotional about reprising her Beetlejuice role Lydia Deetz in the sequel, after 36 years since the original.

In the event, Ryder expressed that being in the movie again after so many years was nothing short of a dream come true for her. She further expressed that the atmosphere and energy on the set of the sequel was very similar to what she felt in the first one back in 1988.

“I'm thrilled to be with everybody again. It was such a special experience, the first one, and, just to be able to come back to it was a dream come true," the actress said. "My love and trust for Tim runs so deep and there was a sense of a certain playfulness and readiness to try things.”

She further added, “You feel so safe in that sense, but you also feel just completely free, and I really appreciate being around that energy again, similar to the first one.”

She concludes by saying that working on the project was one of the most special experiences in her life.

What Is The Movie About?

Beetlejuice is a 1988 Academy Award-winning horror-comedy film directed by Tim Burton. It followed Lydia (Winona Ryder), an artistic and goth teen, who along with her family moves to a house haunted by the ghosts of a couple. Unwilling to leave the house, the ghost couple contacts Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a freelance bio-exorcist, to scare the new family away.

Advertisement

The sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will also be directed by Tim Burton, will see Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz. It follows a married Lydia, who along with her daughter and family, returns to the haunted house after the death of her father, Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones). Her rebellious daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), then unleashes chaos by opening a portal to the afterlife, igniting Beetlejuice's return.

In an exclusive interview with The Times in 2023, Burton said that he wants fans to know that the upcoming movie is not exactly a sequel per se.

“It’s just revisiting what happened to these characters. It was based on liking the Lydia character. It’s like 35-Up. What happens 35 years later? Where are these people? Does Lydia have a family? What life path did she take? We all go through that as you get older. It just made it much more its own movie in a way.”

Advertisement

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will see Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O'Hara reprising their original roles under the direction of Tim Burton, who also directed the first movie. Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Danny DeVito are the new additions to the cast.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opened the 81st Venice International Film Festival, before releasing in theatres worldwide next week. The movie received a 3-minute standing ovation from the attendees in the festival, following its premiere.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: Jenna Ortega Says 'He Just Plopped The Beetlejuice Script In Front Of Me' Revealing How She Got The Role