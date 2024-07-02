Ian McKellen Drops Out Of Player Kings National Tour Due To Stage Fall Injury; David Semark To Continue Filling In As Falstaff

Sir Ian McKellen has decided to withdraw from the U.K. tour of his Shakespearean theater production after he fell off the stage during a performance in London last month.

The 85-year-old Lord of the Rings actor was starring as John Falstaff in a production of Henry IV, Parts One and Two, which began a 12-week run as part of a show titled Player Kings on the West End in April. On June 17, McKellen lost his footing and took a tumble during a fight scene at the Noël Coward Theater. Audience members who were hands-on in helping the actor reported hearing him cry out loud for help, and the show was eventually canceled.

‘With greatest reluctance,’ Ian McKellen says he’ll not be back on stage anytime soon

In a statement issued on Monday, July 1, McKellen informed his fans and well-wishers that two weeks after his accident, his injuries improved day by day; however, “it’s with greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.”

The actor noted he had been looking forward to bringing the aforementioned play to theatergoers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich, and Newcastle but will not be stepping back. McKellen nevertheless encouraged people to see David Semark, who is filling in for him as Falstaff, during his time off stage.

The production team too confirmed McKellen’s extended leave from the play, saying he will not be taking the stage for the shows in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich, and Newcastle, which are scheduled to play between July 3 and 27, 2024.

Ian McKellen’s Player Kings production and his distinguished Shakespearean career

Player Kings, a production of Henry IV, Parts One and Two, adapted and directed by Robert Icke, is next due at Bristol Hippodrome on Wednesday, July 3.

McKellen’s previous Shakespeare credits include roles as Richard II, Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III, King Lear, and Macbeth. He is also due to star as Hamlet, another iconic Shakespeare character, in a film directed by Sean Mathias.

His on-screen credits include Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies and Magneto in the X-Men franchise. He also had significant roles in Beauty and the Beast, The Da Vinci Code, and Mr Holmes.

McKellen’s June injury is not the actor’s first experience with accidents that forced him off stage. Five years ago, he was forced to cancel a King Lear show at the Duke of York Theater in London after sustaining injuries while running to catch a train. He, however, ensured the audience had a great time by sitting on the stage and engaging in an impromptu Q&A round.

Semark, who is filling in for McKellen on Player Kings, trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Having appeared on TV shows like EastEnders, Doctors, Law & Order UK, and The Bill, Semark is not that much of an unfamiliar name and face for TV and theater aficionados.

