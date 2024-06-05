Gotham TV Awards 2024: Baby Reindeer, Mr And Mrs Smith Bags Top Prizes; Check Out Complete Winner's List HERE

After decades of honoring the best talents in independent film, the Gotham Awards finally broadened into TV awards, dedicating a show specifically fashioned to honor the best talents and offerings on the small screen.

Held on June 4 in New York City, the inaugural Gotham TV Awards celebrated the best comedies, dramas, limited series, and non-fiction programs of the past year, with Baby Reindeer, Colin From Accounts, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith emerging as the top winners.

For the complete list of winners of the juried awards, keep scrolling!

2024 Gotham TV Awards - Complete List Of Winners

Breakthrough Comedy Series

Bodkin

Jez Scharf, creator; Tonia Davis, Nne Ebong, David Flynn, Paul Lee, Alex Metcalf, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Jez Scharf, executive producers

Colin from Accounts - WINNER

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, creators; Patrick Brammall, Ian Collie, Harriet Dyer, Rob Gibson, Lana Greenhalgh, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Trent O'Donnell, and Brian Walsh, executive producers

Gen V

Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Craig Rosenberg, creators; Tara Butters, Nelson Cragg, Garth Ennis, Michele Fazekas, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Ken Levin, Ori Marmur, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Netter, Darick Robertson, Seth Rogen, Erica Rosbe, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Pavun Shetty, Michaela Starr, James Weaver, executive producers

Breakthrough Drama Series

Black Cake

Marissa Jo Cerar, creator; Marissa Jo Cerar, Carla Gardini, Aaron Kaplan, Michael Lohmann, Brian Morewitz, and Oprah Winfrey; executive producers

Fallout

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner; creators: James Altman, Todd Howard, Lisa Joy, Margot Lulick, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, James W. Skotchdopole, Graham Wagner, Athena Wickham, executive producer

Mr. & Mrs. Smith - WINNER

Donald Glover, Francesca Sloane, creators; Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Nate Matterson, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Hiro Murai, executive producers

The Curse

Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, creators; Nathan Fielder, Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, and Emma Stone, executive producers

X-Men ‘97

Beau DeMayo, creator; Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige, Beau DeMayo, and Brad Winderbaum, executive producers

Breakthrough Limited Series

Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Richard Gadd, creator; Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Richard Gadd, Matt Jarvis, and Ed Macdonald, executive producers

Ripley

Steven Zaillian, creator; Steven Zaillian, director; Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Charlie Corwin, Benjamin Forkner, Philipp Keel, Sharon Levy, Clayton Townsend, Steven Zaillian, executive producers

The Sympathizer

Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar, creators; Jisun Back, Amanda Burrell, Park Chan-wook, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Niv Fichman, Kim Ly, Don McKellar, Ravi Nandan, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Mark Richard, Hallie Sekoff, Ron Schmidt, John Sloss, executive producers, executive director

Shōgun

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, creators; Michaela Clavell, Justin Marks, Michael De Luca, Eugene Kelly, Rachel Kondo, and Edward L. McDonnell, executive producers

Under the Bridge

Quinn Shephard, creator; Tara Duncan, Gina Gammell, Rebecca Godfrey, Riley Keough, Samir Mehta, Quinn Shephard, Stacey Silverman, Liz Tigelaar, and Geeta Vasant Patel, executive producers

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Black Twitter: A People’s History

Prentice Penny, director; Sarah Amos, Agnes Chu, Helen Estabrook, Nicole Galovski, Joie Jacoby, Raeshem Nijhon, Prentice Penny, Chris Pollack, Alex Soler, Carri Twigg, and Andrew Whitney, executive producers

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show - WINNER

Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, and Ari Katcher, creators; Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Susie Fox, Ari Katcher, Josh Kriegman, and Elyse Steinberg, executive producers

Life on Our Planet

Alastair Fothergill, Dan Tapster, and Keith Scholey, series producers; Justin Falvey, Alastair Fothergill, Darryl Frank, Keith Scholey, and Steven Spielberg, executive producers

Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning

Jason Hehir, director; Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Linda Pizzuti Henry, Joie Jacoby, Dan Krockmalnic, and Sara Rodriguez, executive producers

STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A

Jamila Wignot, director; Nancy Abraham, David Blackman, Ron Broitman, Charlie Cohen, Sophia Dilley, Ezra Edelman, Nicholas Ferrall, Jody Gerson, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen, Scott Pascucci, Nigel Sinclair, Michele Smith, and Caroline Waterlow, executive producers

Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series

Robyn Cara, Bodkin

Siobhán Cullen, Bodkin

Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts - WINNER

Kaya Scodelario, The Gentlemen

Jaz Sinclair, Gen V

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series

Nathan Fielder, The Curse

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Mia Isaac, Black Cake

Emma Stone, The Curse

Zine Tseng, 3 Body Problem - WINNER

Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Ambika Mod, One Day

Tobias Menzies, Manhunt

Andrea Riseborough, The Regime

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Andrew Scott, Ripley - WINNER

Hoa Xuande, The Sympathizer

Ji-young Yoo, Expats

Nominations for the 2024 Gotham TV Awards were announced on May 14.