Gotham TV Awards 2024: Baby Reindeer, Mr And Mrs Smith Bags Top Prizes; Check Out Complete Winner's List HERE
Gotham Awards expanded into TV for the first time on Tuesday, honoring small screen excellence. In its inaugural event on June 4, the top winners included Baby Reindeer, Colin From Accounts, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
After decades of honoring the best talents in independent film, the Gotham Awards finally broadened into TV awards, dedicating a show specifically fashioned to honor the best talents and offerings on the small screen.
Held on June 4 in New York City, the inaugural Gotham TV Awards celebrated the best comedies, dramas, limited series, and non-fiction programs of the past year, with Baby Reindeer, Colin From Accounts, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith emerging as the top winners.
For the complete list of winners of the juried awards, keep scrolling!
2024 Gotham TV Awards - Complete List Of Winners
Breakthrough Comedy Series
Bodkin
Jez Scharf, creator; Tonia Davis, Nne Ebong, David Flynn, Paul Lee, Alex Metcalf, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Jez Scharf, executive producers
Colin from Accounts - WINNER
Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, creators; Patrick Brammall, Ian Collie, Harriet Dyer, Rob Gibson, Lana Greenhalgh, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Trent O'Donnell, and Brian Walsh, executive producers
Gen V
Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Craig Rosenberg, creators; Tara Butters, Nelson Cragg, Garth Ennis, Michele Fazekas, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Ken Levin, Ori Marmur, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Netter, Darick Robertson, Seth Rogen, Erica Rosbe, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Pavun Shetty, Michaela Starr, James Weaver, executive producers
Breakthrough Drama Series
Black Cake
Marissa Jo Cerar, creator; Marissa Jo Cerar, Carla Gardini, Aaron Kaplan, Michael Lohmann, Brian Morewitz, and Oprah Winfrey; executive producers
Fallout
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner; creators: James Altman, Todd Howard, Lisa Joy, Margot Lulick, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, James W. Skotchdopole, Graham Wagner, Athena Wickham, executive producer
Mr. & Mrs. Smith - WINNER
Donald Glover, Francesca Sloane, creators; Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Nate Matterson, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Hiro Murai, executive producers
The Curse
Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, creators; Nathan Fielder, Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, and Emma Stone, executive producers
X-Men ‘97
Beau DeMayo, creator; Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige, Beau DeMayo, and Brad Winderbaum, executive producers
Breakthrough Limited Series
Baby Reindeer - WINNER
Richard Gadd, creator; Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Richard Gadd, Matt Jarvis, and Ed Macdonald, executive producers
Ripley
Steven Zaillian, creator; Steven Zaillian, director; Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Charlie Corwin, Benjamin Forkner, Philipp Keel, Sharon Levy, Clayton Townsend, Steven Zaillian, executive producers
The Sympathizer
Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar, creators; Jisun Back, Amanda Burrell, Park Chan-wook, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Niv Fichman, Kim Ly, Don McKellar, Ravi Nandan, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Mark Richard, Hallie Sekoff, Ron Schmidt, John Sloss, executive producers, executive director
Shōgun
Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, creators; Michaela Clavell, Justin Marks, Michael De Luca, Eugene Kelly, Rachel Kondo, and Edward L. McDonnell, executive producers
Under the Bridge
Quinn Shephard, creator; Tara Duncan, Gina Gammell, Rebecca Godfrey, Riley Keough, Samir Mehta, Quinn Shephard, Stacey Silverman, Liz Tigelaar, and Geeta Vasant Patel, executive producers
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
Black Twitter: A People’s History
Prentice Penny, director; Sarah Amos, Agnes Chu, Helen Estabrook, Nicole Galovski, Joie Jacoby, Raeshem Nijhon, Prentice Penny, Chris Pollack, Alex Soler, Carri Twigg, and Andrew Whitney, executive producers
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show - WINNER
Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, and Ari Katcher, creators; Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Susie Fox, Ari Katcher, Josh Kriegman, and Elyse Steinberg, executive producers
Life on Our Planet
Alastair Fothergill, Dan Tapster, and Keith Scholey, series producers; Justin Falvey, Alastair Fothergill, Darryl Frank, Keith Scholey, and Steven Spielberg, executive producers
Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning
Jason Hehir, director; Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Linda Pizzuti Henry, Joie Jacoby, Dan Krockmalnic, and Sara Rodriguez, executive producers
STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A
Jamila Wignot, director; Nancy Abraham, David Blackman, Ron Broitman, Charlie Cohen, Sophia Dilley, Ezra Edelman, Nicholas Ferrall, Jody Gerson, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen, Scott Pascucci, Nigel Sinclair, Michele Smith, and Caroline Waterlow, executive producers
Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series
Robyn Cara, Bodkin
Siobhán Cullen, Bodkin
Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts - WINNER
Kaya Scodelario, The Gentlemen
Jaz Sinclair, Gen V
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series
Nathan Fielder, The Curse
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Mia Isaac, Black Cake
Emma Stone, The Curse
Zine Tseng, 3 Body Problem - WINNER
Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Ambika Mod, One Day
Tobias Menzies, Manhunt
Andrea Riseborough, The Regime
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Andrew Scott, Ripley - WINNER
Hoa Xuande, The Sympathizer
Ji-young Yoo, Expats
Nominations for the 2024 Gotham TV Awards were announced on May 14.