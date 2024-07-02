Rick Ross Breaks Silence On Vancouver Festival Altercation: Remains Unfazed And Says, ‘Can’t Wait To Go Back’

Rick Ross has opened up about being allegedly attacked at a music festival in Vancouver over the weekend. The assault reportedly took place after the rapper, born William Leonard Roberts II, performed his final song at the Ignite Music Festival on Sunday, June 30.

Footage from the attack circulated rapidly on social media and showed a man resembling Ross engaging in a verbal altercation with a male festivalgoer. The man later threw a punch in Ross’s direction, escalating the brawl between the crowd gathered around the two men. A separate video featured a man lying motionless on the ground, suggesting he was probably knocked out during the fight.

Read on to know what Rick Ross has said about the incident.

Rick Ross calls Vancouver a beautiful city and expresses desire to visit again

On Monday, July 1, Ross shared a picture of himself on his Instagram Stories, which featured him standing in front of a jet. “Vancouver, it was fun, till next time,” he captioned the post.

The Champagne Moments singer addressed the alleged altercation at the music festival in a statement to TMZ published Monday, July 1. The rapper informed that no one on his team suffered any serious injuries following the assault. “Vancouver is a beautiful city, and I can’t wait to go back,” he added.

The conflict in question reportedly began after Ross closed his set on Sunday by playing Not Like Us, a diss track by Kendrick Lamar aimed at Drake. The song can be heard playing in the background of the footage from the night that made its way to varied social media platforms.

Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us fueled a decade-long feud

Released in May, Not Like Us is one of the several diss tracks from the recent rap feud between Lamar and Drake. In the song, Lamar airs some of Drake’s dirtiest laundry, including the removal of his AI-assisted song Taylor Made (Freestyle) and allegations of alleged grooming against the God’s Plan singer.

Their feud, for the record, goes back more than a decade, beginning with Lamar’s 2013 collaboration with Big Sean on his song Control. The rapper, at the time, rapped about wanting to murder Drake and other contemporary rappers.

Ross and Drake also traded music mockery recently. The former released the diss track Champagne Moments in April, which Drake responded to with Push Ups just days later.

ALSO READ: Rick Ross Net Worth: With varied business ventures and real estate, how much will the singer be worth in 2024?