Scooter Braun Finds Love Again With Rachelle Goulding As Hybe America CEO And Actress Are Reported To Be Exclusively Dating

Scooter Braun is officially off the market, as the Hybe America CEO is reported to be exclusively dating actress Rachelle Goulding. “They have been exclusively dating for about three months now,” a source told the entertainment news outlet, Page Six.

As recently as April, the pair were spotted enjoying each other’s company at the Stagecoach Music Festival. The outlet also reports that the duo traveled to California’s scenic Napa Valley together for a vacation. It's unclear as of now how the lovebirds met, though.

“It's very serious, and he's excited about it,” the Page Six source added.

Scooter Braun recently got divorced, while Goulding's last public relationship was a decade ago

Braun’s new romance comes nearly two years after he settled his divorce from his ex-wife, Yael Cohen. The former couple, who were married for eight years, are parents to three children: sons Jagger and Levi, seven, and daughter Hart, five.

Meanwhile, Goulding’s last known relationship was with Gossip Girl heartthrob Chace Crawford, with whom she split in 2014 after a year of dating. Since then, the actress has been focused on her career in Hollywood, and her credits on shows like Firefly Lane, Reginald the Vampire, NCIS: Hawaii, Lucifer, and more stand as a testament to her grind in the industry.

Her new beau, Braun, 43, on the other hand, recently announced his retirement as a music manager.

The veteran music executive, who famously shaped the careers of A-list artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and more, announced in June that he was bidding farewell to the job that required him to be his best 24/7. He played that role for 23 years, but recently his priorities changed, Braun noted in his social media post. He explained that it was now time for him to step into a new role, i.e., fatherhood.

Braun is keeping the Hybe America CEO position, though, as he said in his partial retirement statement that his partner, Chairman Bang [Si-Hyuk], not only fathoms but supports his priorities of being a father first, a CEO second, and a manager no more.

