13 funny dialogues in Hindi that will instantly lighten up your dull day

The golden era of Bollywood was the time when we had some of the best comedy films. The maestros like Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav among others have a huge contribution in giving us greater reasons to laugh out loud. From the hard-hitting punch lines to apt comical dialogues, these funny dialogues in Hindi wouldn’t have been the same, had it not been for its perfect delivery.

13 funny dialogues in Hindi that are too good to be missed

1. " Iska photo khinch kar isko dikha ke isspe puch lete hain ye kaun hai, tab toh ye batayega na ye kaun hai''

The uncrowned king of comedy-Rajpal Yadav has to be credited the most, giving us numerous funny Bollywood dialogues. The dialogue “Iska photo khinch kar isko dikha ke isspe puch lete hain ye kaun hai, tab toh ye batayega na ye kaun hai'' from the movie Chup Chup Ke never ceases to give us immense belly laughs. This one has to be the funniest dialogue, that always makes one go ROFL.

2. “You shot gun, me quick gun Murugun … Ati-pati-kati yenna rascala tu dai … Mind It!”

It would be safe to say that this is the best comedy dialogue in Hindi by the King Of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan from the movie, Om Shanti Om. His portrayal of a South superstar and his iconic dialogue, “You shot gun, me quick gun Murugun … Ati-pati-kati yenna rascala tu dai … Mind It!” remains rent-free in our hearts.

3. “Har Bar Mai Kuch Achchha Kaam Karne Jata Hu, Wo Sada Hua Kutta Aakar Kharab Kar Jata Hai…”

How can we not mention the best comedy dialogue in Hindi we’ve ever got with De Dana Dan? Remember the conversation between Nitin Bankar (Akshay Kumar) and his malkin Kuljeet Kaur (Archana Puran Singh)? A cutesy furry pet could be the last enemy one can ever have. How innocently he complains to Kuljeet, “Har bar mai kuch achchha kaam karne jata hu, wo sada hua kutta aakar kharab kar jata hai…” But, least did he expect the savage response, “Mere kutte ko kutta bolega tu! Tera malik hai wo, use Mulchand Ji bolo..”

4. “Galti se mistake ho gaya”

This comedy dialogue belongs to what is touted as the cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Though this entire film is a plethora of hilarious moments yet who would imagine an intense situation in the film would bring a laugh when Viju Khote’s Robert innocently tells Paresh Rawal’s Teja, “Galti se mistake ho gaya”

5. “Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai … Lekin dost first aa jaye toh zyada dukh hota hai”

Out of numerous funny dialogues in Hindi for friends, this one is a true fact! Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi celebrated the essence of friendship to the core. In a moment of lightheartedness, we realized a fact about human psychology, “Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai … Lekin dost first aa jaye toh zyada dukh hota hai” and there is no lie to it.

6. “Tum kya apne aap ko Mughal-e-Azam, hum log ko Anarkali samajhta hai be ... kitna nacha raha hai?”

Speaking of funny Bollywood dialogues, how can we not mention the King of Comedy-Govinda? This is an iconic dialogue from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The dialogue “Tum kya apne aap ko Mughal-e-Azam, hum log ko Anarkali samajhta hai be ... kitna nacha raha hai?” is remembered for the veteran actor’s signature style and wit.

7. “Are us ne mujhe paise diye, woh keh raha hai usne mujhe paise diye, Mai koi tawaif hun jo har koi paise de raha hai”

No brownie points for guessing the dialogue in Hindi funny to the core. Of course, it is by none other than Johnny Lever from the movie, De Dana Dan. It won’t be wrong to say that this Priyadarshan movie is an underrated masterpiece in the comedy genre.

8. “Arey kya karu mai iska? maar bhi nahi sakta, pyaar jo karta hai mujhse”

A plethora of funny movie dialogues from Welcome make it an iconic movie. In the film, the dilemma expressed by Uday Shetty (Nana Patekar) had our hearts. Remember the scene when Rajiv complains about Majnu to Uday and he argues. However, being a loving brother in a sheer moment of the dilemma he expresses, “Arey kya karu main iska? maar bhi nahi sakta, pyaar jo karta hai mujhse.”

9. “Ab yeh slumdog ... millionaire ban gaya!”

It is the beauty of such short funny dialogues in Hindi that even years after the film's release, these continue to linger in our heads. The 2014 film, Entertainment, has to be another comedy caper that one can enjoy anytime. Who would imagine that your furry friend could also be a millionaire until Akshay Kumar showed, “Ab yeh slumdog ... millionaire ban gaya!”

10. “Ab pyaar na hua tumhara, UPSC ka exam ho gaya hai … dus saal se clear hi nahi ho raha hai”

This is among other funny dialogues in Hindi for friends from the movie, Raanjhanaa. Can you imagine your friend consoling you the way Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s Murari consoled his friend, Kundan (Dhanush) after he cut his never-over failure in love?

11. “Hum chhathi ka dhood yaad dila denge ... I will make him remember milk number 6”

Ajay Devgn who is known for his formidable roles and strong screen presence was a delight to watch in Rohit Shetty’s Bol Bachchan. The film boasts of his excellent versatility. Dialogues like “Hum chhathi ka dhood yaad dila denge ... I will make him remember milk number 6” made his character as Prithviraj Raghuvanshi surely a memorable one for such best funny dialogue in Hindi.

12. “Aawaz Neeche”

One of the best comedy dialogue in Hindi is from the movie, Action Replayy. If you have watched the film, “Aawaz neeche” is enough to bring a smile to your face. The perfect blend of humor and confidence with unmatchable swag in Akshay Kumar’s character made it the most memorable one for sure.

13. "Badi duvidha thi, dost ko sambhalte ki dost ki maa ke aansu pochte, fir humne socha hatao yaar matar paneer pe concentrate karo"

Among other funny dialogues in Hindi for friends, this one was written with an extremely realistic angle from a foodie's point of view. Nevertheless, it was again Rajkumar Hirani’s excellence in 3 Idiots that made everything about this scene and this film, deeply etched in everyone’s hearts.

This was our list of handpicked funny dialogues in Hindi that we tend to often use in our daily lives or which linger in our minds.

