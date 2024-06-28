Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Life Amid Divorce From Ryan Anderson: 'I'm The Happiest That I've Ever Been'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her life after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Ryan Anderson. Blanchard, 32, on Thursday, June 27, broached the subject in a Q&A on her YouTube channel. The Munchausen by Proxy victim explained in her video that when she filed for divorce from Anderson, she was following her heart.

For those not in the loop, Blanchard announced separation from her husband on March 28, three months after her early prison release. In the following days, she was seen rekindling her romance with ex-boyfriend Ken Urker. On April 11, Blanchard also filed a restraining order against Anderson.

How’s Gypsy Rose Blanchard after her decision to separate from Ryan Anderson? — The ex-convict has moved on in her love life

In the first half of her Q&A, Blanchard was asked what was the first thing she did post her prison release in December that made her feel independent and happy. “I know it's gonna sound like a really cheesy answer, but the truth is when I divorced Ryan and filed for divorce and I followed my heart to true love,” she began.

Sharing her two cents with her viewers, Blanchard went on to note that everyone should follow their heart if they know what they want in life and what would make them happy. She added: “Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life.” In her marriage with Anderson, Gypsy said she wasn't happy and knew that her heart was elsewhere, so she chose to “follow that.”

“I am happy,” she added. “I'm very happy. You know, this is the happiest that I've ever been in my entire life. And I'm not ashamed of that.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson’s once-blooming but now-wilted romance

Blanchard and Anderson connected while the former was serving a 10-year prison sentence at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in connection to her mother Clauddine ‘DeeDee’ Blanchard’s murder. She and Anderson met in June 2021 and just over a year later, in July 2022, they married in a private jailhouse ceremony. In December 2023, Blanchard was released from prison on parole.

Of her decision to divorce Anderson, Blanchard told People in May that she was heartbroken. “No one gets married to get a divorce. Processing those emotions has been hard,” she said. Blanchard noted during the conversation with the publication that she felt lost in her marriage and deciding to quit it made her feel like she had found the missing piece of herself.

