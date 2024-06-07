Meet Jessica Alba's Kids: Everything To Know About Honor, Haven, And Hayes

Jessica Alba is a mother of three and the co-founder of Honest Company—a living, breathing example of the fact that women can do it all without so much as flinching.

"My heart walks around outside of my body," the actress wrote alongside pictures of her kids on Instagram in 2021 to mark Mother's Day. However, Alba also shared with Reveal Magazine a year before that she doesn't "shy away from setting boundaries and routines" when it comes to raising her kids.

The actress, who shares two daughters and a son with her husband Cash Warren, said that the latter is the more "relaxed" parent of the two, while Warren described Alba as a "loving disciplinarian." The Sin City star shared that she makes her kids make their beds, set the table, clear the table, and more, to engage them in taking care of the home and themselves. Alba also wants her “kids to have [their] feet on the ground and never take anything for granted,” she told People in 2021.

Scroll down for more about Jessica Alba’s kids: Honor Marie Warren, 15, Haven Garner Warren, 12, and Hayes Alba Warren, 6.

Honor Marie Warren, 15

Honor, born on June 7, 2008, the same year her parents got married, turned 15 in 2023, and to mark her daughter’s milestone birthday, Alba penned a heartfelt tribute to her.

“Fifteen years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama. I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change…to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn't even cover it,” she wrote on Instagram

Later in the post, the Fantastic Four actress defined her eldest as a loving daughter and the best big sister to her siblings. She also did not forget to mention how “kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious” her firstborn daughter was.

In 2019, Alba revealed at a conference in Los Angeles that she and Honor go to therapy together, adding that the experience has helped her “learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her.”

Honor, for those who may not know, was also the initial inspiration for Alba’s Honest Company. While pregnant with her, Alba had a reaction to a detergent, and the fear of her child enduring something like that got the mother-to-be to take matters into her own hands. The next thing we know, Alba is the proud owner of a million-dollar brand that makes safe childcare products accessible to parents everywhere.

Haven Garner Warren, 12

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren received a sweet surprise on August 13, 2011, when their second-born ended up having red hair unlike anyone in the family.

“Healthy and happy! Big sister Honor couldn't be more excited about the new addition to her family,” Alba shared on FB referencing Honor at the time.

The actress and businesswoman gushed over her daughter in a 2022 Instagram post, as Haven graduated elementary school and headed to middle school.

“Over the last six years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you,” she wrote. “You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on and give great advice—wise way beyond your years! You are naturally intuitive and intelligent, but I love how much pride you put into your work.”

“I’m excited for your next chapter,” she added, encouraging her daughter with positive affirmations, saying nothing is ever out of her reach.

Alba also continued the mother-daughter therapy tradition with Haven, sharing in July 2022 that it serves as a way for them to communicate with each other. “I went with both of them. And around puberty is when it's the time, I think, for me, with my girls,” she explained. “That's when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, ‘I don't want to talk anymore.’ And I'm like, ‘We’re not doing this.’”

Additionally, goofing around in the kitchen together is another way for the mother-daughter duo to spend some quality time together. In October 2022, Alba shared a sweet video of herself and Haven trying their hands at making homemade tortillas like Alba used to do with her own grandmother as a child.

Hayes Alba Warren, 6

Hayes was born on December 31, 2017, and is Alba and Warren’s third child and their only son. And since he is a distinguished gentleman, he is very fond of “dump trucks and diggers,” as shared by Alba in a 2021 conversation with the Rachael Ray Show.

To participate in the little joys of their little one, Alba and Warren dressed up as mechanics to celebrate Halloween 2022, with Hayes himself dressed as a monster truck.

Ahead of his birth, the mom to two daughters shared on the aforementioned TV program that she was hoping for a boy this time around because “the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more.” Well, it looks like Alba’s prayers got answered, as in a September 2022 video, when she asked her son if he loves her as much as she loves him, the young man, not taking a second more than needed, replied with “yes.” The same month, Alba also shared a video with Hayes that showed the duo spending some quality time finding rainbows together while the girls were off at school.

To mark Hayes’ 5th birthday, the family of five took a trip to Disneyland, pictures and videos of which Alba shared on Instagram. “Celebrating our 5 year old with the squad! Love the mems we create @disneyland with the whole fam and our besties,” she captioned the dump.