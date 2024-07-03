What Is Ann Wilson's Net Worth? Exploring Heart Singer's Wealth And Fortune Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Ann Wilson, an American musician known for lending her vocals to rock band Heart, recently announced her cancer diagnosis, leading her band to halt activities until 2025. In the meantime, Wilson, 74, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, said she would undergo preventive chemotherapy on the advice of her doctors after already having removed the cancerous presence in her body via surgery.

Amid the devastating news of the beloved singer announcing her not-so-positive health update, here's a look at the fortune and legacy she's built over her decades-long music career.

Exploring Ann Wilson’s net worth in 2024 and how she made her money

Wilson, who used to stutter as a kid, turned to music as a means of therapy, hoping it would help her with her speech. Who would've known at the time that the little girl would not only turn the extracurricular activity into a career but also make a legacy out of it?

Wilson joined the local band White Heart in the 1970s, which soon changed its name to Hocus Pocus before settling on Heart in 1974. The singer, needless to say, became the heart and soul of the band, serving as their lead vocalist ever since.

In 2007, Wilson spread her wings wider and released her first solo album, Hope & Glory. The album featured contributions from icons like Sir Elton John, Rufus Wainwright, K.D. Lang, and others and included singles like Isolation, Little Problems, Little Lies, and Immigrant Song. In the coming years, she released more albums as well, each seeing more success than the last one and helping Wilson etch her name as one of the contemporary music legends.

Recognizing her contributions to the field and especially to rock, Wilson, along her band, was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. They also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2023.

Needless to say, all the above-mentioned glory sure helped Wilson funnel a significant amount of cash into her bank account. The singer, per Celebrity Net Worth, is worth $18 million in 2024.

Most of this money, for the sake of breaking it down for our readers, came from record sales, per The Richest, another portal that lists the financial valuation of affluent celebrities like Wilson. A report by the outlet suggests Wilson and her band’s debut album, Dreamboat Annie, approximately made at least $1,200,000. Their next album only soared higher in terms of making money, according to the data from the said publication.

Moreover, Wilson also made a significant profit by selling her 1980 $460,000 Seattle house for an increased price of $4.32 million in April 2019.

Ann Wilson’s Personal Life — Marriage and Controversy

In the ‘70s, Ann dated Heart’s manager, Michael Fisher. Ann wrote the song Magic Man about him. At the same time, Nancy Wilson, Ann’s sister and guitarist in their band, was dating Michael’s brother Roger.

Ann and Michael, however, split after he reportedly fell out of love with her.

In 1991, Wilson adopted a daughter, Marie, followed by a son, Dustin, in 1998.

Giving love another chance in 2015, the singer married Dean Wetter. However, it did not end up well for anyone in her circle. Wetter, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting Ann’s sister Nancy’s 16-year-old twin sons. In March of the following year, he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault.

The incident caused a rift between the sisters, which eventually affected the band, and they went on a hiatus. The hiatus ended in 2019, and the group soon embarked on their Love Alive tour.

