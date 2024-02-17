2024 People's Choice Awards: Date, Time, Location, How To Watch Online, Performers, Nominees, Special Awards, and More!

The eagerly awaited People’s Choice Awards 2024 is mere hours away. Scheduled to be hosted by Simu Liu, the prestigious event will unfold on Sunday, February 18, and broadcast live from Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on NBC and various other platforms.

The nominees for the 49th People’s Choice Awards were revealed on January 11 with Barbie emerging as front-runner in film categories with nine nods. As for the TV side of nominations, Only Murders in the Building leads with seven recognitions. Other top film and TV contenders include The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ted Lasso, The Bear, Law and Order, The Last of Us, and more.

Now that we’ve built it up for you, we are providing all the necessary details including how, where, and when to watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards below.

People’s Choice Awards - Date and Time

People’s Choice Awards will honor the best in pop culture space on Sunday, February 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The award ceremony will air live on NBC and E! 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET onwards.

It will also stream live on Peacock.

Who’s performing at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards? Find out here!

Kyle Monogue, Lainey Wilson, and Lenny Kravitz are all set to take the stage on Sunday.

Who’s contending and Who’s presenting?

Lenny Kravitz will be presented with the Music Icon Award along with comedian and actor Adam Sandler, who will be honored with the People’s Icon Award.

Among other PCA nominees are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Glen Powell, Jeremy Allen White, Olivia Rodrigo, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, Lebron James, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez and more.

The list of presenters at the PCA includes Megan Fox, Joe Manganiello, Lucy Hale, Jeremy Renner, Victoria Monét, and several others.

How to Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Award - Including the Red Carpet

The People’s Choice Award red-carpet coverage begins at 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET on E! It will expand to Peacock at 4 p.m. PT. 7 p.m. ET. The red carpet coverage will be hosted by Laverne Cox with a commentary by Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall. E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and comedian Loni Love will also cover the red carpet.

The main event, as mentioned earlier, will air live on NBC and Peacock beginning at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.

Alternative Online Streaming Options - DirecTV, Sling and more

DirecTV

DirecTV users can watch the People’s Choice Awards for free. For those considering buying a subscription, the DirecTV monthly entertainment package starts at $69.99 per month and includes more than 75 channels including ABC, CNN, Disney, Nickelodeon, E!, and more. Other plans ranging between $84.99 and $159.99 offer over 105 to 150 channels.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV offers both NBC and E!, the networks responsible for the People’s Choice Awards broadcast. Hulu + Live TV plan starts at $76.99 per month and offers 75 major cable news, entertainment, and sports channels.

Sling

Like the other two, Sling also houses both NBC and E!, so it's a great alternative for watching the PCA live. For the first month on the streaming platform, the users have to pay only $22.50. For the following months, though, Sling provides its services at $45 per month with the price varying depending upon the user’s choice of package.

