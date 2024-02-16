Barker Hangar Set To Host 2024 People's Choice Awards: Here's Everything You Need to Know About The Venue And Location

The 49th edition of the People’s Choice Awards will be held at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California on February 18, 2024. With Shang Chi star Simu Liu serving as a host this year, the event will broadcast live on NBC and E! and stream live on Peacock. Nominees for the People’s Choice Award 2024 were announced on January 11.

With the much-anticipated award ceremony drawing near, we delve into the history and importance of the designated venue for the event. Here's your comprehensive guide to The Barker Hangar!

The Largest Venue in Los Angeles - Available for Public and Private events

Per the venue’s official website, the 35,000-square-foot hangar is the largest and most versatile venue in Los Angeles, making it a perfect fit for public and private events, television production, commercial shoots, filming, award shows, exhibitions, gala dinners, parties, and more.

The venue also has an additional 6,000 square feet of dressing, production, and conference rooms available, along with over 85,000 square feet of adjacent exterior areas that can be used for tenting, parking, and other support facilities.

Barker Hangar’s convenient Westside location is just a few minutes from Santa Monica Beach Cities, Beverly Hills, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and LAX.

Advertisement

Barker Hangar is a manufacturing facility turned event venue - History and Significance

Barker Hangar was originally built as a manufacturing facility for the Douglas Aircraft Company in 1942. The Hangar played a crucial role during World War II in producing aircraft to facilitate the war efforts. In the later years, the location was used for film and television productions.

In the 1980s, The Barker Hangar underwent major renovations to become the multi-purpose event venue that we see today with its dramatic ceilings and arched steel truss.

Over the years, the historic venue has hosted numerous significant events, including The People’s Choice Awards, the NBA Awards, and the MTV Awards, as well as various charity events, political rallies, and even weddings. Legendary Australian rock band INXS recorded a live album INXS: Live at Barker Hangar in 1993.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, and TXT sweep 2024 People's Choice Awards nominations across multiple categories