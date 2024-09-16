76th Primetime Emmy Awards: John Oliver Remembers Late Dog In Winning Speech As Last Week Tonight Bags Outstanding Scripted Variety Show

Last Week Tonight won this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, and John Oliver took this opportunity to give an emotional speech, remembering his late dog. The host from the HBO show took to the stage to accept the award and mentioned his deceased pet.

While talking about the family’s recently deceased canine, John Oliver was also noticed to get played off a bit.

“In particular, I want to talk about the silly odd dog,” Oliver mentioned in his speech at the event that was held on September 15, 2024. Further remembering the late loved pet of the family, Oliver also recalled the time the female dog was at his wedding while calling her “the most fantastic dog.”

John Oliver then also recalled that his furry friend was also with the whole family during the pandemic, and was with them during her two pregnancies. However, when the highly acclaimed host, had just begun his speech about his dog, the orchestra at the event started to play the symphony that seemingly cut him mid-speech.

Responding to this, Oliver addressed the musicians stating, “Perfect choice of music! We had to say goodbye to her.”

In a joking move, John Oliver then pointed out to the music director and yelled “F**k you, ” also comparing his feeling with Sarah McLachlan, who is famous for her emotional animal cruelty commercial.

He further dedicated his speech to all the dogs in the world, stating that his words are not only meant for his dog but for all the good girls and good boys, who deserve treats.

For those unversed, John Oliver accepted the award as Last Week Tonight won the category against Saturday Night Live. Surprisingly, the latter was the only other nominee in the said category.

Last Week Tonight is currently in its 11th season. The show has won an amazing 30 Emmys throughout the time of hugely appreciated long run.

Before John Oliver spoke of his dog, he thanked his staff some of whom were present at the event while others were in Brooklyn, as per the host. While he was on stage, Oliver also thanked HBO who did not cancel the show for the last 10 years, and also went on to thank his wife and kids.

