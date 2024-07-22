'A Desire To Connect...': Emma D’Arcy And Sonoya Mizuno Discuss Rhaenyra And Mysaria’s Special Moment In House Of The Dragon Season 2 EP 6

The article contains spoilers from the second season of House of the Dragon.

Many fans may have been left with many questions as an intimate and special moment was captured between Queen Rhaenyra and The White Worm, also known as Mysaria in this week’s episode of the House Of The Dragon series titled, Smallfolk. Check out the actress Emma D’Arcy, 32 and Sonoya Mizuno, 38 who played these roles elaborate on the same topic.

Emma D’Arcy and Sonoya Mizuno on the intimate moment in House of the Dragon

According to Variety’s article published on July 21, during the actress’ conversation with the outlet, while talking about the intimate scene, Emma said, “Honestly, I think initially there was just such a desire to connect.”

The 32-year-old actress shared that she thinks what the viewers see at first is intimacy which her character does not share so often. She said that in some of her romantic relationships, there is so much “presentation” and “bravado” from both parties.

The actress continued that in Daemon’s case, she believes that both sides find it difficult to show vulnerability and their intimacy is dependent on power. D’Arcy expressed, “Whereas with Mysaria, in this growing relationship — it’s remarkably honest.”

She further continued that at first there is a great deal of gratitude and empathy for this individual. Rhaenyra is affected a lot by the life that Mysaria has lived so fearlessly. The touch has taken over their bodies. The actress believes it to be pure bodily desire as soon as they embrace and touch.

Sonoya Mizuno on the intimate scene between Rhaenyra and Mysaria

As per the outlet, during an interview on Friday, Mizuno shared that the audience will form their own opinion about it and she thinks that the intimate scene took their characters “by surprise.”

The 38-year-old star said, “There’s nothing Machiavellian in it, as far as I’m concerned.” She added that it’s a tender and beautiful intimate scene and it would not be possible to not feel something as Mysaria in that moment. Mizuno does not think that her character has had such an intimate experience maybe ever.

The actress thinks that intimacy is very “complicated” for her role, given Mysaria’s past as a young woman with her father and then in her professional life. So, as per the actress, to have such a passionate loving, and tender moment would have awakened smoothing.

During her interview, she elaborated on how both the performers conceived the emotions of their roles prior to filming the sequence.

She shared that they discussed the moment one becomes aware of having a crush on someone and coming to a realization that they are crushing on that individual for six months.

The actress added that when one becomes aware of it, then it is totally a “teenage crush.” She continued there is something going on along with it the “civil war” is emerging, so what will be one’s priorities?

