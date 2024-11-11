George R.R. Martin Hints at New Project with Arya Stark Star Maisie Williams; Says 'Do Not Want to Jinx It'

George R.R. Martin recently stirred excitement among fans with a mysterious meeting involving Maisie Williams, known for her role as Arya Stark. Martin revealed the meeting on his personal blog, sharing that he and Williams had discussed an unnamed project while having pizza and pasta in London. “Do not want to jinx it,” Martin hinted, sparking speculation on what might be in store.

Fans of Game of Thrones are particularly intrigued, wondering if the project could mark Arya Stark’s return to the screen. Since the series wrapped up in 2019, there has been an appetite for spin-offs exploring favorite characters from the original storyline, especially Arya. Martin’s teasing comment adds weight to the possibility of a spin-off centered on Arya’s post-Game of Thrones adventures, a storyline that could follow her journey westward after season 8.

Though HBO has already been expanding Martin’s universe with shows like House of the Dragon, set in a time long before the events of Game of Thrones, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which focuses on Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, no projects have yet revisited the timeline and characters of the original series. If an Arya Stark spin-off were to come to fruition, it would be the first return to a beloved character from the main show. However, it’s worth noting that a potential Jon Snow spin-off once seemed likely, with Kit Harington attached, but that project was ultimately shelved.

While fans eagerly await further news, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is slated for release on HBO in late 2025. House of the Dragon, which recently concluded its second season, is also set to return, promising more of the Targaryen family drama. For now, fans can only speculate, but Martin’s playful secrecy has definitely reignited excitement for new content involving the Game of Thrones universe and the beloved character of Arya Stark.

