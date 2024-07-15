House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Trailer Breakdown: A Major Dragon Arrives

The House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 trailer showcases the unclaimed dragons in the standoff between the Blacks and Greens for the Iron Throne. The trailer shows Jace (Harry Collett) and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) recruiting Valyrian blood to bond with the unclaimed dragons on Dragonstone, with Vermithor being their primary target, whose power could be pivotal in the conflict.

House of The Dragon season 2 episode 6 trailer breakdown

The House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 trailer hints at the next stage in the Dance of the Dragons, with the Blacks and Greens escalating into war in the first few episodes. The Battle of Rook's Rest, an epic aerial battle, saw Aemond and his dragon Vhagar defeat Rhaenys and Meleys, while Aegon and Sunfyre were severely wounded. The Dragonseeds storyline is set to begin in Episode 6, based on the book Fire & Blood.

In Episode 5, Rhaenyra and Jace realize the need for more dragonriders, but progress seems slow in Episode 6. The trailer shows more of the same, suggesting that if Daemon doesn't return to Dragonstone, the blacks will need more dragons to fight the war. Rhaenyra, acting alone, is seen in the trailer with a sword, while Daemon remains in the Riverlands.

Elsewhere in the preview, Criston admits that if Daemon wins over the Riverlands, he won't have an army big enough to take his. To that, a very confident Aemond says the memorable line we've heard in previous trailers, "My uncle is a challenge I welcome if he dares face me." Although the Battle Above the Gods Eye is far, far away, it's still really fun to see the tension between Aemond and Daemon increasing.

Alicent confronts Aemond in the preview with another great line, as she asks her son, "Have the indignities of your childhood not yet sufficiently been avenged?"

The end of episode 6 preview shows Rhaenyra requesting a dragon, possibly Seasmoke or Silverwing. Rhaenyra and Jace discuss their issue with Dragonriders in Episode 5. The preview raises concerns about the rest of the season, as it seems repetitive and slow-paced. It's better to move on to the next part of the war, as we don't need another slow-paced episode.

House Of The Dragon season 2 episode 5 recap

The initial episodes of Season 2 gradually build tension between the Blacks and the Greens, starting with the murder of a young prince in the first episode. The conflict reached a boiling point in Episode 4 with the Battle of Rook’s Rest, a spectacular aerial clash where Aemond and his dragon Vhagar killed Rhaenys (Eve Best) and her dragon Meleys and left Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Sunfyre critically injured.

In House of the Dragon season 2, episode 5 explores the aftermath of the Battle of Rook's Rest, involving Rhaenys' death and Aegon's injuries. The Greens parade Meleys' decapitated head, but the smallfolk view it as an ill omen. Aegon remains alive, but severely burned and battered. The council decides Aemond, Aegon's heir and dragon rider, should serve as King.

In episode 5, political machinations occur following the Battle of Rook's Rest. Daemon authorizes the Blackwoods to launch a violent campaign against the Brackens in the Riverlands. Aemond shuts King's Landing, causing unrest among the smallfolk. Jace seeks support from the Freys at the Twins and reminds Rhaenyra of the riderless dragons on Dragonstone upon returning.

House of the Dragon airs new episodes Sunday nights on HBO and Max.

