House Of The Dragon Season 2: Who Is Alyssa Targaryen From Daemon's Recent Dream? Exploring Her Deep Rooted On His Life

In Episode 5 of House of the Dragon Season 2, Daemon Targaryen experiences hallucinations of his mother, Alyssa. These visions reveal his deep need for love and approval, showing his complicated feelings towards his niece, Rhaenyra Targaryen. Daemon's dreams highlight his struggles with losing his mother at a young age and his ongoing search for validation.

Who's the young woman in Daemon's vision?

The episode dives deeper into Daemon's psyche through these intense hallucinations. He’s tormented by either the curse of Harrenhal or the spells of Alys Rivers, leaving him unable to sleep or eat.

His visions include past characters, such as a young Rhaenyra sewing up a body, Laena Velaryon serving him wine, and a mysterious silver-haired woman. This woman ultimately reveals herself as his mother, Alyssa Targaryen(played by Emeline Lambert), when she calls him her "favorite son," adding complexity to their relationship.

Throughout the series, Alyssa's character hasn’t been heavily discussed, but it’s clear she favored Daemon over Viserys. This favoritism is hinted at when Daemon expresses anger over Rhaenys claiming a dragon that belonged to his mother.

Alyssa is portrayed as spirited and youthful, but her appearance in the vision is chilling, with blood on her chest, reflecting her tragic early death at 24 after a difficult childbirth.

The scene between Daemon and Alyssa crosses a line not often touched upon in the series, highlighting the Targaryen practice of incest. While the family often marries close relatives, direct parent-child relationships have typically been avoided. This raises questions about Daemon's feelings towards his mother and his longing for maternal love.

Why does Daemon seek a maternal figure despite Rhaenyra's presence?

Daemon's need for approval stems from losing his mother so young, leading him to act out for attention. He found some of this validation in Rhaenyra, who shares a similar spirit with Alyssa. However, as Rhaenyra matured and took on more responsibilities, she became less available to Daemon, further deepening his feelings of isolation.

Many believe Daemon's greatest enemy is Aemond, but it’s really his own need for admiration that troubles him. His dream about being with his mother reflects a yearning for the attention he once received, now absent from Rhaenyra. This inner conflict leaves Daemon feeling lost, desperately seeking power as he deals with the void left by his mother.

New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday at 9 PM ET.

