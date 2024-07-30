House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 7: Is Hugh The Blacksmith Team Black's Secret Weapon? Kieran Bew Talks About Fate Of His Character

Hugh, the blacksmith seen in House of the Dragon, might just be Team Black’s last great hope. In this week’s episode, Hugh (played by Kieran Bew) and Ulf (Tom Bennett) survive the Red Sowing, a brutal event where they discover they are Targaryen bastards capable of controlling dragons. Bew discusses Hugh’s transformation and motivations as he heads into the Season 2 finale.

In the episode, Hugh’s shame about his past and his struggle to feed his family make the chance to stand before a dragon a life-or-death situation. He has lost a child and is in a lot of pain.

Kieran Bew explains the sudden twist of fate of his character

When Rhaenyra asks him to participate, Hugh sees it as a chance to change his life, even though he has to reveal his true identity to his wife for the first time. This confession is difficult because it means admitting his shameful background and the family issues he has kept hidden.

Hugh is a capable blacksmith, but the opportunity to ride a dragon forces him to confront his past and reveal his secrets. During the Red Sowing, as chaos unfolds and people are killed by dragons, Hugh makes a strategic choice.

Hugh portrayed by Kieran Bew explains to TV Line, "The stakes are absolutely high, and that’s where you find him deciding to impart to his wife. It’s like, “I want to go and do this thing, and obviously it sounds insane.” It’s pushed him to the point where, for the first time, he’s going to reveal to his wife who he really is."

The actor added, "He’s never told her, and he has reasons for not telling her. He hasn’t been telling anyone. It’s kind of confession, but it’s also a rousing declaration that “The dice is actually stacked more in my favor than you realized. Actually, I think I can do this.”

Despite the danger, he tries to protect a woman hiding in the dragon’s cave, showing his bravery and integrity. Bew notes that Hugh’s actions may seem instinctual, but they are also strategic. In a high-risk situation, he prioritizes saving the woman, demonstrating his character’s deeper qualities.

Hugh’s decision to confront the dragon Vermithor and his attempt to coax it reflects his determination and bravery. Bew explained to the outlet that he wanted to present Hugh as assertive and commanding, making himself as noticeable as possible to the dragon.

This approach, according to Bew, is akin to the way Targaryens view themselves as superior beings. Hugh’s role in the show might diverge from his portrayal in the book, but Bew looks forward to revealing more about his character’s evolution.

Kieran Bew explains the difference between his characters in the books and show

Describing the difference between Hugh in the book and House of the Dragon, Bew explains, that "Hugh that you find in the book is different people’s second or tertiary historical accounts and not a fact. The thing is that every person is part of a family."

He added, "Every person comes from somewhere, and just because that person appears to possibly look like a nice person doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to make good choices or bad choices. That’s why we like stories because you get to find out and maybe say, “Oh God, yeah now I get it!” I can’t wait to reveal more, because, to me, it’s phenomenally exciting. Hard growing up the bastard, you know."

New episodes of House of the Dragon air Sundays on Max.

