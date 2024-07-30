House Of The Dragon: What Is Red Sowing Or Sowing of the Seeds And Why Its Done? Explored

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 focuses on these creatures in a particularly bloody part of the Dance of the Dragons. Though not named in the show, Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) effort to find riders for her unclaimed dragons is called the Sowing of the Seeds, or the Red Sowing.

What is Red Sowing or Sowing of the Seeds in House of the Dragon?

The term "Red" often signals danger in Westeros, possibly due to the infamous Red Wedding. The "Sowing" refers to the Targaryen bastards, called dragon seeds, whom Rhaenyra gathers in hopes they can bond with the dragons.

In House of the Dragon, like in the book Fire & Blood, Rhaenyra aims to counter Vhagar with more dragons but struggles to find suitable riders, resulting in many deaths. In the end, she gains three dragon riders, giving the Blacks a fighting chance against Vhagar, but at the cost of the Targaryens' exclusive reputation for dragon riding.

Earlier episodes hinted at the Sowing. After the Blacks lost Meleys and Rhaenys (Eve Best), Jace (Harry Collett) suggested finding people with Targaryen blood to claim dragons like Seasmoke, Vermithor, and Silverwing.

Rhaenyra search for dragon seed with Tarageryen blood

Rhaenyra's search led her to Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan), whose royal connection had faded into rumor. Though he failed and died trying to bond with Seasmoke, the dragon chose Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) instead.

Rhaenyra then invited anyone with possible Targaryen blood, mostly bastards, to try their luck. Many came from King's Landing seeking dragons and the honors that come with them. The dragonkeepers refused to help, anticipating failure and not wanting to die like Darklyn.

They were right; the first dragon seed was burned by Vermithor, causing chaos. Still, two new Dragonriders emerged: Addam, Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew), and Ulf the White (Tom Bennett).

House of the Dragon differs slightly from Fire & Blood, where Targaryen blood wasn't a requirement for the dragon seeds. The series hints at wild dragons still on Dragonstone, suggesting the Sowing may not be over. The Red Sowing's bloody reputation is well-earned.

Checkout out the preview for House of the Dragon season 2 finale below;

Episode 8 of House of the Dragon will air Sundays on Max.

