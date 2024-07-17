House Of The Dragon: Is Daenerys From Rhaenyra's Bloodline? Explained

The world of Westeros is vast and filled with rich histories and intricate family ties. Among the most fascinating families are the Targaryens. They are known for their dragons and dramatic quests for the Iron Throne. Fans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are often curious about the connections between characters from different eras.

People are especially curious about the connection of Targaryen women. Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daenerys Targaryen are two such characters who despite being separated by nearly 200 years share a deep family bond. Let’s explore the connections that bind these two formidable queens.

The Targaryen bloodline

Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon and Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones are closely related. The events of House of the Dragon take place about 100 years after Aegon the Conqueror arrived in Westeros. While Game of Thrones begins nearly 300 years after Aegon’s conquest.

During Rhaenyra’s time, the Targaryens were at the peak of their power, ruling Westeros with a firm grip. The Targaryens are known for their incestuous marriage. According to them, this keeps their bloodline pure and safeguards their control over dragons. This means that Rhaenyra and Daenerys are more closely related to ancestors than members of their noble houses.

Rhaenyra Targaryen: A queen in her own right

Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Milly Alcock and Emma D’ Arcy in House of the Dragon was a powerful and determined leader. She was named heir to the Iron Throne by her father, King Viserys I. And, that’s why she faced immense opposition, especially from her half-brother Aegon II, who also claimed the throne.

Despite her tragic fate, her bloodline continued. She fought her half-brother Aegon II in the brutal Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Her youngest son, Viserys II, ensured the continuation of her line. Both Rhaenyra and Daenerys are powerful leaders with contested claims to the Iron Throne. They faced immense challenges and opposition, often from their own families.

The direct lineage: Rhaenyra to Daenerys

Rhaenyra and Daenerys are separated by eight generations, but their bloodline connects them deeply. When Rhaenyra grew up amidst the power of the Targaryen dynasty, Daenerys was raised in exile. She was far from the throne she sought to reclaim. But, despite their different upbringings, both women shared a fierce determination.

Between Rhaenyra and Daenyrs, the Targaryen bloodline saw many changes. Initially, Rhaenyra’s ancestors were almost exclusively Targaryens and close relatives, like Velaryons and Baratheons. By the time of Daenyrs, other families like the Blackwoods, Martells, and Daynes had married into the Targaryen line. This indicates a more diverse ancestry.

Here’s a simple breakdown of their lineage:

Rhaenyra Targaryen - The sixth great-grandmother of Daenerys.

The sixth great-grandmother of Daenerys. Viserys II Targaryen - Rhaenyra's son.

Rhaenyra's son. Aegon VI Targaryen - Son of Viserys II.

Son of Viserys II. Daeron II Targaryen - Son of Aegon VI.

Son of Aegon VI. Maekar I Targaryen - Son of Daeron II.

Son of Daeron II. Aegon V Targaryen - Son of Maekar I.

Son of Maekar I. Jaehaerys II Targaryen - Son of Aegon V.

Son of Aegon V. Aerys II Targaryen - The Mad King, father of Daenerys.

The Mad King, father of Daenerys. Daenerys Targaryen - The Mother of Dragons.

The fiery end

Rhaenyra’s death was brutal and symbolic of the violent nature of Targaryen politics. She was betrayed, captured, and fed alive to her brother’s dragon, Sunfyre. This is also like the brutal ends that many Targaryens had because somebody wanted to rule.

Daenerys’ story also ends in tragedy. After seeing her friend Missandei executed, Daenerys starts to go mad, similar to many Targaryens before her. Unlike Rhaenyra, who was killed by a dragon, Daenerys’ own actions caused her downfall.

