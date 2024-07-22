House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Director Andrij Parekh Reveals That One Scene She Is 'Most Proud Of'

The article contains spoilers from the second season of House of the Dragon.

Andrij Parekh reveals which scene from episode 6 of House of the Dragon season 2 she is really “proud” of. Read ahead to know what the acclaimed director, who has previously worked on Succession has to say about it.

Andrij Parekh reveals the scene she is most proud of

During her conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Parekh was asked about the scene she was proud of. The director answered that the scenes were challenging to her for multiple reasons.

She added that the burning of Anthony Flanagan’s character when he attempted to ride the dragon Seasmoke and the dragon looking for a rider.

Parekh continued, “And the kiss between Rhaenyra and Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) — that was very challenging to make that feel earned and real.”

While elaborating on the intimate moment between Rhaenyra and Mysaria, Parekh expressed that it was a surprise. She added that she did not want it to “feel like it was an outlier,” and for it to fit into the emotional reality.

She further said that Rhaenyra’s husband has abandoned her and the intimate moment feels like it is, “earned, and real and emotionalized.”

Andrij Parekh on what excited her about episode six

During the interview, the director was asked about what excited her about episode 6 when she received the script, Parekh revealed that she loved what this episode was about, Rhaenyra and Alicent reaching the lowest point in their lives.

The director shared that Alicent is being kicked off by the council and has been missing her one son. On the other hand, Rhaenyra’s husband abandoned her and she is experiencing isolation and loneliness.

Along with it, Rhaneyra has some men calculating moves without her input. Parekh said that both individuals are isolated as characters. For her part of the challenge with this episode was to keep the tension living on what was unfolding in King's Landing and in the world of Westeros as they prepare to go to war.

She added that there is a feeling of doom and desperation that is different in both parts. We’ve witnessed the outcome of one battle. Parekh shared that you know what the battle is going to be like.

