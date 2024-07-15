House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Recap With Spoilers; Here's What Happened

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for House of The Dragon season 2, episode 5.

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 5, is a quieter yet significant installment marking the onset of the Dance of the Dragons following the events of episode 4. It focuses on both factions of the civil war as they assess their wounds and strategize their next moves. Meanwhile, Daemon Targaryen's experiences at Harrenhal intensify, leading to unexpected narrative developments.

House of the Dragon concluded its fourth episode with the Battle of Rook's Rest, a pivotal event in the narrative. The battle resulted in the death of Rhaenys Targaryen and left King Aegon II's fate uncertain. Following this dramatic turn, the show continued to build momentum in its subsequent episodes, highlighting crucial decisions made by both sides involved in the civil war.

One of the biggest episodes for Daemon yet

In episode 5, Daemon's visions at Harrenhal become more bizarre, including having s*x with his deceased mother, Alyssa Targaryen. Daemon seeks the motherly love he missed and a woman who can care for him and satisfy his ego and desires. The scene is interesting and incestuous, even for the Targaryens.

In that vision, Daemon's arc takes a turn as he declares his ambition to be king rather than just a king consort. Matt Smith delivers a phenomenal performance, clearly enjoying himself in the role. He embodies Daemon's despicable arrogance and rudeness, alongside his other charismatic qualities, while also portraying the character's vulnerability, which adds depth to the story.

Throughout the episode, Daemon undergoes several transformations. He moves from threatening the Brackens to forming alliances with the Blackwoods, executing plans that lead to confrontations with the Riverlords. These developments in Daemon's character, including his desire to claim the throne instead of supporting Rhaenyra, introduce uncertainty and intrigue into the story's future.

The fallout of Rook's Rest

The episode focuses on Corlys grieving over the death of his wife Rhaenys, killed by Aemond and Vhagar. He parades her dragon's head through King's Landing to show strength, but the citizens interpret it as an ill omen, fearing it signifies Aegon's impending victory. Concerned about the escalating war and the threat posed by dragons in urban areas like King's Landing, Hugh agrees with his wife to leave the city. However, their plans encounter unexpected obstacles, leading to unforeseen developments.

In the aftermath of the conflict, Aegon, severely wounded by Vhagar, suffers from multiple injuries. The maesters carefully removed his armor, revealing his poor condition. It becomes clear that he is unfit to rule from the Iron Throne in his current state, prompting discussions about a temporary replacement until he recuperates. Amidst suspicions and uncertainties, including hints that Aemond may have attempted to kill his brother, Alicent becomes increasingly suspicious. The lack of transparency from those involved underscores the urgency of appointing someone to govern in Aegon's stead until his recovery is assured.

In Dragonstone, Rhaenyra finds herself without her key ally and faces growing impatience from her council members regarding her strategies. Frustrated with inaction, she expresses a desire to take to the skies and engage in battle personally. Meanwhile, Jace, eager for action, aims to influence Daemon's decisions in the Riverlands. Prior to confronting Daemon, he secures the loyalty of House Frey, who agree to block Cole's armies from advancing and buy valuable time for Cregan Stark's forces marching from the north.

Replacing Aegon

Following Aegon's recovery from his injuries, Alicent initially supports him as King Regent and Protector of the Realm. However, the council disagrees, and Aemond is appointed as King Regent. Aemond immediately begins war mode, addressing unrest in King's Landing by closing the city gates and preventing anyone from leaving, including Hugh and his family. Cole refuses to support her, and Aemond's actions are seen as his plan from the start.

Rhaenyra sends Ser Alfred to reason with Daemon and determine if he's acting on her interests. She also sends a spy into King's Landing with Mysaria's help. Alfred can't reach Harrenhal soon, as the Lords of the Riverlands have turned on Daemon for his treatment of House Bracken. They refuse to support him and leave the stronghold, causing Alfred to lose hope in assembling an army.

The episode comes to an end by beginning a story that fans have been waiting for all season. With Meleys and Rhaenys gone, Rhaenyra knows that she can't stand against Vhagar in a war of dragons. Jace has the idea to find people with traces of Valerian blood in their veins and see if they can ride either of the formidable, riderless dragons that live beneath Dragonstone. Getting Vermithor and Silverwing into action could turn the tide of the war in Rhaenyra's favor.

