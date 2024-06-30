‘A Lot Of You Don't Know': Taraji P. Henson Reveals She Will Showcase Unseen Talent As BET Awards 2024 Host

The 53-year-old Oscar nominee is all set to host the 2024 BET Awards on June 30. As they say ‘third time’s a charm’, the ‘Color Purple’ star is anything but shy of showcasing her skills.

In an interview with People, Taraji hinted at her plans for the show. "I'm showcasing yet another talent that a lot of you don't know that I can do. Some of you know, but not all of you," says Henson. "I just haven't had the stage. I have, actually, once. But everybody didn't see it. This is culture's biggest night. The world will know."

‘I would be nervous’ says Henson

Even though this is the third time, the actress still gets the jitters before going onstage. "I love nerves. I still get nervous. I get nervous on the first day of shooting. It's a live show. Anything can go right or wrong, you know, but that's what's so exciting," says Henson. "That's what I love about live theater. It keeps you on your toes."

Taraji P. Henson last emceed as the host back in 2022, but did not the following year because of the SAG and WGA strikes. "It's culture's biggest night. The performances are gonna blow us all away. We got Will Smith, guys. I am so excited to see what he has up his sleeve."

Along with Will Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Childish Gambino (Donald Glover), Ice Spice, and Keke Palmer are among others expected to perform this year.

This year, Canadian rapper Drake leads with 7 nominations, followed by Nicki Minaj with 6. While J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Monét have 5 each. While 21 Savage, Beyonce, Doja Cat, Megan, Tyla and Usher have 4. Usher who will be receiving his lifetime achievement award had Henson in awe of the singer.

Advertisement

"Usher is getting his flowers, and I'm so honored to host the show where he's receiving his flowers. I'm just proud of him, it's a proud moment for the culture."

The 2024 BET Awards will take place on June 30 and will air live on the BET Channel.

ALSO READ: Who Will Host BET Awards 2024? Here's What We Know