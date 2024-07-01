BET Awards 2024: Taraji P Henson Disappoints Netizens As She Mispronounces Halle Bailey's Name And Confuses Keith Lee With Jordan Howlett

Taraji P. Henson rocked the stage at the 2024 BET Awards. Henson returned to emceed the culture's biggest night. After American rapper Megan Thee Stallion's energetic opening performance, the actress took the stage, wearing a red hoodie, jeans, and a matching cap. She kicked off the ceremony with a parody performance of Kendrick Lamar's track Not Like Us at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30.

However, while fans can't stop praising her performance, viewers caught a mishap, as Henson reportedly mispronounced Halle Bailey's name while approaching her in the crowd during the ceremony. Not only that, but she also confuses Keith Lee with Jordan Howlett. Read on further to learn how fans reacted to the same!

Taraji P. Henson undoubtedly did her best in captivating the attention of the BET Awards star-studded audience this year. Henson, who also served as the culture's biggest night host, delivered a smashing parody performance of Kendrick Lamar's track Not Like Us at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30.

She kept the crowd of the prestigious award ceremony entertained with her monologue. The actress previously hosted the BET Awards in 2021 and returned to emcee again in 2022. Henson previously spoke with PEOPLE and revealed she was nervous about hosting the event. She said, "Anything can go right or wrong, you know, but that's what's so exciting. That's what I love about live theater. It keeps you on your toes."

This year, she impressed the audience with her dynamic hosting skills and surprised fans with multiple outfit changes throughout the ceremony. However, unlike any award show mishaps, viewers noticed some embarrassing moments at the BET Awards 2024.



Netizens criticize Taraji P. Henson as she mispronounces Halle Bailey's name and confuses Keith Lee with Jordan Howlett

According to a report by HuffPost, during her monologue, the Baby Boy movie actress approached the crowd where she noticed American singer Halle Bailey and mistakenly mispronounced her name, calling her “hay-lee.”

After this, Taraji P. Henson continued walking through the crowd at the Peacock Theater, and at one point, she mistook Jordan Howlett for Keith Lee in an exchange. Many people expressed their thoughts on this embarrassing mishap.

One user took to X (Twitter) and wrote, "i feel so bad for Taraji," while another commented, "Now how did Taraji mistake Keith Lee?! That was just crazy lol."

At this year's BET Award, many talented rappers, singers, and performers graced the ceremony. Among the highlights was Will Smith's surprising performance, as he took the stage to deliver his latest song, You Can Make It.