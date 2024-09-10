A Very Royal Scandal Star Michael Sheen Reveals He'd Never Be A Member Of Royal Family Because Of THIS Reason

Welsh actor Michael Sheen will be seen portraying the role of Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal. However. it appears that he just wants to keep his relationship with the royal family limited to screens and not in real life because of the “far more restrictions”.

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated series, Sheen conversed with People magazine (article published on Septemver 10) and was asked if he would like to be a member of the family, the actor replied, “Absolutely not.”

The Good Omes star added, “No. The fairytale image of it seems so extraordinary — living in palaces and having everything you want and servants and all that kind of stuff. But the reality seems to be that there are far more restrictions than there are freedoms.”

Sheen continued that no matter how much money, possession “or privilege” one has, it cannot make up for the inability to enjoy basic freedom that many people take for “granted”, so he does not desire to live that life.

The actor also shared that while portraying Prince Andrew, he realized one thing about the monarchy. Sheen mentioned that he always thought the media and the royal family were separate entities but then it was clear to him that all types of “negotiation” happen between the two. He was fascinated and surprised to find out about the “deals” that were being done between them.

Elsewhere during the interview, he opened up about the footage which moved him. Sheen shared about the clip of Prince Andrew, coming back from the Falklands War and witnessing the “adoration” that he had.

The performer stated that he returned having truly done courageous acts. One would think that a royal family member would be kept away from the harm but Prince Andrew was “right in the thick of it.”

The Passengers star shared that when he returns, there is a clip of Prince Andrew dockside when he gets off the boat and people cheering for him and he appeared, “attractive and sexy and, you know, handsome.”

The actor continued that in his uniform he looked like the most “eligible bachelor” and he was also a “Prince”. For Sheen, that seemed like Prince Andrew's highest point in life. His life could be looked at as a downfall from that point where he gains weight, gets old, loses his attractive appearance a little, and gets far from becoming the King as King Charles has kids.

He shared that all of those things would have given Prince Andrew, “a sense of his worth and value and pride, all those things ebb away.” So the clip of him returning impacted Sheen in a major way.

A Very Royal Scandal premiers on September 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

