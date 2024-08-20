'Above My Paygrade': Simu Liu Shares Exciting Update On New Shang-Chi 2 Movie

Shang-Chi, a forgotten MCU hero, will return to the MCU after his 2021 debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Despite positive reviews, the movie's COVID release date limited its box office potential. Despite this, fans assumed Shang-Chi's spotlight had faded permanently, but Simu Liu has provided some good news. Fans were concerned about the future of the sequel as there were no updates from Marvel about the timeline of the follow-up movie despite the success of the first part.

In an interview with The Times of India, while speaking about his new movie, Jackpot, Simu Liu confirmed that Shang-Chi 2 is in the works at Marvel Studios, alongside his Shang-Chi co-star Awkafina. He didn't provide details about the film's release date, production timeline, or plot, but this is the first positive news fans have received since the movie's release.

Liu said, "A lot of it is above my pay grade, but it's definitely happening. So, just very excited to kind of work on it, and it's going to be amazing. I really can't say anything beyond that."

The Ten Rings organization, introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) by Shang-Chi, was first teased in Iron Man 3, but that version was a fake as an actor named Trevor Slattery, played by Ben Kingsley was hired to pose as the Mandarin. They were later revealed in a Marvel One-shot titled All Hail the King. The Ten Rings were also promised a return for their eponymous hero and the end of Shang-Chi teased a return to the organization. The iconic Marvel villains were first teased in Iron Man 3, but the original version was fake.

In the same interview, when asked about the jackpot moment in his life, Liu said it had to be the moment when he was offered the chance to play Shang Chi. "Probably the main one that I could think of is getting the call from Kevin Feige God, it was like five years ago now that I was going to play Shang Chi. If you talk about one moment and one decision that's made in one's life that completely changes the trajectory of an entire career, an entire life, not only my life but the lives of my friends, my family, I think that (call) is like winning the lottery 10 times over," Liu said.

It's impossible to discuss forgotten Marvel heroes without mentioning Eternals. The film Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, follows the immortal race of Earth's protectors. Starring a star-studded cast, it was criticized upon release. Despite changing opinions, it seems the Marvel Cinematic Universe has tried to forget about the existence of Eternals, despite a massive dead celestial in the ocean. The movie's release has left audiences questioning the MCU's memory of Eternals.

While Shang-Chi is getting his long-awaited vindication, the Eternals have received the short end of the proverbial stick. Last month, Kevin Feige proved that the team's name was only metaphorical, as the Eternals won't be making an MCU comeback anytime shortly.

Feige said, "There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2. There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean."

