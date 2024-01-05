What did Robert Downey Jr. say about Cillian Murphy? Exploring the actor's admiration for Oppenheimer co-star

In an unexpected turn of events at the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Palm Springs Film Awards, Robert Downey Jr. ascended the stage to deliver the Desert Palm Achievement Award to his Oppenheimer co-star, Cillian Murphy. The charming actor, famed for his humor and charm, said he hadn't prepared a speech but provided an honest reason, citing holiday distractions, a head cold, and the frightening experience of two recent earthquakes in Japan and California as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Generational casting decision: Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Despite the fact that his tribute was unscripted, Downey captivated the crowd with his emotional words about Cillian Murphy. Downey emphasized Murphy's standing as an industry outlier, an actor's actor for more than two decades, adding that no one dislikes him—a rare achievement in Hollywood. Downey commended Murphy's character work and on-screen passion, dubbing him "Captain captivating" and characterizing his performance in Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed picture as "fucking titillating."

Downey discussed the relevance of Nolan's casting choice of Murphy to play J. Robert Oppenheimer in the tale of the invention of the atomic bomb. He described it as a "generational casting decision" that sent chills down his spine, anticipating nothing less than event cinema. Downey expressed confidence that Murphy would live up to the role's importance, which he thought was justified by the actor's performance.

The long game and Murphy's exceptional portrayal

Downey described Nolan as a long game guy, reflecting on the industry's reaction to Cillian Murphy's casting and recognizing the importance of such a huge position. He applauded Murphy for bearing the weight of J. Robert Oppenheimer with heart, intellect, and restraint throughout the film. Downey, who has been in the profession for over 40 years, stated that witnessing Murphy's performance was an unforgettable experience, showing the actor's passion and skill.

Murphy's gracious acknowledgment and reflections

When it was Murphy's turn to speak, the normally reserved actor began by thanking Downey for his remarks. He praised Downey not just for his incredible talent as an actor, but also for being one of the kindest, most compassionate, generous, and funny people he has ever worked with. Murphy moved his attention to Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, calling their 20-year cooperation a "mind-bending, life-changing experience."

Murphy reminisced on getting the script for Oppenheimer, seeing it as a once-in-a-lifetime chance. He expressed gratitude for the responsibilities and thanked his family for bearing the obstacles of his absence during exhausting film projects like Oppenheimer.

In conclusion, Cillian Murphy expressed gratitude for the one-of-a-kind chance provided by Oppenheimer, acknowledging it as a watershed event in his career. He praised his family for their understanding and support throughout his demanding job, noting the sacrifices they make when he immerses himself in roles that need his complete attention.

