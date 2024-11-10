Actor Robert Vito Known For Spy Kids Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charge; Deets

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Actor Robert Vito, famous for his role in the 2003 movie Spy Kids 3D: Game Over, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge on Friday night.

According to sources, law enforcement responded to a call about an alleged domestic violence incident at Vito’s home in the Los Angeles area. Police arrived at the scene after the altercation reportedly escalated between Vito and his girlfriend.

Sources close to the situation revealed that the incident began as a verbal argument between Vito and his girlfriend. However, the situation soon turned physical when Vito allegedly pushed his girlfriend into some furniture.

In addition, officers were told that Vito reportedly threw his young son onto a couch, knocking him down. Law enforcement officials quickly arrived on the scene to assess the situation and check on both parties involved.

While the couple’s young son was reportedly unharmed, officers observed visible marks on the girlfriend’s body. These marks were enough to warrant the felony charge.

After an evaluation, law enforcement arrested Vito for felony domestic violence, as they had sufficient evidence to proceed with the charge. Authorities continued to investigate the matter to ensure that both the girlfriend and the child were safe.

Robert Vito was taken into custody around 8 PM PT on Friday evening and was booked shortly before 9:30 PM PT. After being processed, he was released on a $50,000 bond early Saturday morning.

There has been no public statement from Vito regarding the incident, and attempts to reach him or his representatives for comment have been unsuccessful.

Robert Vito is best known for his role in Spy Kids 3D: Game Over, where he played Rez, a competitor in a video game. In addition to his work in the Spy Kids franchise, Vito appeared in several popular television shows and films during the early 2000s.

His credits include appearances on The Bernie Mac Show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Port Charles, among others. Vito's career also saw him taking on roles in various other TV shows and movies, making him a familiar face to many fans of that era.

Details surrounding the domestic violence charge continue to develop, and Vito's legal team is expected to make a statement in the coming days.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

