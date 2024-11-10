Late TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s Husband Remembers Her By Sharing Heartfelt Note Seemingly Written Before Her Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The news of late TikTok influencer, Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s sudden death last month, shocked everyone online. Many netizens have shared their respective condolences to her. Now, the influncer’s husband, Cameron Grigg posted a heartfelt note, which appears to have penned by her prior to her demise.

Cameron took to his Instagram stories on November 7, Friday and shared a picture of what appeared to be a book made out of leather that consisted of a note which was seemingly written by Taylor. The note read, “I love you” which was signed with “Tay.”

According to People magazine and insider revealed that the influencer passed away because of a serious asthma attack and the resulting complications. After she died, her spouse shared an emotional post on Instagram and talked about the “sudden and unexpected” nature of her death.

He mentioned that last year she experienced “pain” and suffrage than most individuals deal with in a lifetime and despite that Taylor, “still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her."

He expressed, “She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours.” Cameron shared about knowing that his wife saved his and so many indidvidual’s lives out there.

Advertisement

He mentioned the GoFund Me page as well. Cameron wrote that his spouse had been in and out of the hospital since they tied the knot which affected their finances, therefore they did not have insurance. He expressed to his followers that he and Taylor loved them and expressed his gratitude to everyone for their support and for the generous words at that time.

Her sisters, Trinity Rousseau and Bailey Rousseau Wagner also shared emotionally charged posts on social media tributing and remembering her. Bailey shared a post on Instagram and wrote that she will hold Taylor in her heart until she will see her in heaven and also promised to do everything in her power to make sure her sister's "legacy is carried on."

ALSO READ: Dana Carvey Opens Up On Kamala Harris’ Reaction To His Joe Biden Act In SNL; Says, ‘She Laughed So Hard’