‘Actually A Little Girl': Hello Kitty Creator Confirms Beloved Fictional Character Is Not A Cat As She Turns 50

Hello Kitty turns 50 this year but remains the sweet little character adored by millions worldwide. On the occasion of her Golden Jubilee, Hello Kitty creators have once again clarified the true identity of the fictional character who is widely thought to be a cat.

Debunking the speculation that has existed for so long that it might as well be branded as the truth, the Japanese company Sanrio claims Hello Kitty is, in fact, a little girl and British.

Hello Kitty’s true identity revealed

The fact about Hello Kitty’s real identity was clarified a decade ago but had failed to reach the ears of mainstream fans. Therefore, the Japanese Company Sanrio thought of Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary as the perfect opportunity to establish her for what she truly is: a little girl who loves baking.

“She’s actually a little girl born and raised in the suburbs in London,” Sanrio’s VP of marketing and management, Jill Koch confirmed in a Today show segment on Thursday, July 18. Revealing the lesser-known facts, she stated that Hello Kitty has a family of four including her parents and twin sister/best friend, Minnie. “She enjoys baking cookies and making new friends,” Koch revealed.

The Sanrio official further solidified the fact that Hello Kitty is a girl by sharing another wild revelation about her. The character who was long thought to be a cat, owns a pet cat herself, named Charmmy Kitty, per People.

After the interview made its way to the internet, fans were bewildered by the shocking new twist. One fan refused to accept Hello Kitty’s newly-revealed identity and wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), “u cannot change history, that’s a CAT” whereas another TikTok user questioned if the cartoon character was trying to gaslight her fans.

More to know about Hello Kitty’s real background

Author Christine R. Yano penned a whole book on the global popularity of Hello Kitty in the 2013 book, Pink Globalization: Hello Kitty’s Trek Across the Pacific. Even then, Sanrio had corrected the author that Hello Kitty is a girl as Yano’s book perpetuated the idea that she was a cat.

Hello Kitty’s real name is Kitty White, who is a “perpetual third-grader” and her star sign is Scorpio, the book states. Likewise, Sanrio’s Jill Kock pointed out recently that the character is five apples tall and “weighs three apples.” She also loves apple pies.

As to why she is depicted as a British girl, author Yano explained that Hello Kitty was created at a time when Japanese people, especially women, were much inspired by Britain.

First created by Yuko Shimizu in 1974, Hello Kitty was eventually commercialized on children’s goodies for decades to come, prevalent even today.

The author debated that Hello Kitty is never portrayed on four legs and performs all activities like a little human girl. Thus, she is a cartoon girl but not a cat from any perspective. Although fans might question the little cat ears and moustache on Hello Kitty’s face but that’s for Sanrio execs to answer.

