Adam Brody Opens Up About Filming Kissing Scene With Co-Star Kristen Bell In Nobody Wants This: 'I Think There’s Some...'

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell have captivated fans with their undeniable on-screen chemistry in their recently released romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This. Brody portrays Noah Roklov, and Bell plays his character's love interest, Joanne.

Since the series aired on the streaming giant on September 26, it has received a positive reaction from the audience. Recently, Brody revealed his experience sharing the screen with his co-star and discussed filming a kissing scene with Bell in this Netflix series. Read on further to know more details!



During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Adam Brody opened up about working with his co-star Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This. He also revealed that his real-life friendship with Bell made them comfortable filming some of the intimate scenes in the show.

The Gilmore Girls actor said, "I think because we know each other, it’s less strange, as strange as that might sound," adding, "I don’t know, I mean, I think there’s some trust there, there’s some familiarity."

ALSO READ: Adam Brody Reveals How He And Wife Leighton Meester Advise Each Other When Considering Films: 'She Has That Outside Quality...'

ALSO READ: Kristen Bell Opens Up About Her Experience Working With 'Charismatic' Co-Star Adam Brody In Nobody Wants This: 'I Wanted To Be Opposite...'

Kimmel then asked Brody whether he and his wife, Leighton Meester, have been spending more or less time with Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard since the filming wrapped. In response, the River Wild actor acknowledged it was a good question, noting that it might be the 'litmus test.'

He explained that they don’t really hang out since they live on opposite sides of town—he on the west side and Bell and Shepard on the east, before revealing, "But Dax is always like moaning, ‘Oh, I wish you lived on the east side we could hang out more.’”

Advertisement

The final episode, titled Bat Mitzvah Crashers, concluded with a cliffhanger, which left fans eager for a Season 2. Brody teased the possibility of a second season and said the network is playing it 'cool.' He added that he doesn’t know anything officially, saying, but "in my heart of hearts, I feel I know something."

His co-star Kristen Bell also recently commented on their kissing scene. Bell spoke with E! News and told the publication, "Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’" she said, referring to the sequence, before revealing that her husband, Dax Shepard, felt the same while seeing it.

The actress noted that although her on-screen chemistry with Adam Brody looks convincing enough to make her husband root for the characters, nailing that wasn't easy.

Bell explained, "I’m not trying to be reductive, but I think there’s a math to it. You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other’s eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that and really sit the anticipatory value before the kiss — which I think is really important."

Advertisement

Nobody Wants This is now streaming on Netflix.